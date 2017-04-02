NEWS: Nunavut

Escaped prisoner in Cape Dorset found and arrested: Nunavut RCMP

"Considered to be violent," Nuyalia Tunnillie, 29, returned to custody late April 2

The Nunavut RCMP have found Nuyalia Tunnillie, 29, seen here in a Facebook photo, who escaped from custody April 2 in Cape Dorset. The Nunavut RCMP have found Nuyalia Tunnillie, 29, seen here in a Facebook photo, who escaped from custody April 2 in Cape Dorset.

April 02, 2017 - 5:00 am

(Updated, April 3, 9:05 a.m.)

A possibly dangerous man who escaped from police custody April 2 in Cape Dorset was apprehended later that day, the Nunavut RCMP said April 3 in release.

The man, identified as Nuyalia Tunnillie, 29, had escaped at about 7:30 a.m. April 2 in the community of about 1,400.

He was “considered to be violent,” the RCMP said April 2.

Tunnillie, while in police custody at the Cape Dorset RCMP detachment, had managed to escape by assaulting and threatening a guard on duty, police said.

Extra resources from Iqaluit were sent April 2 to the Cape Dorset RCMP to assist with the search for Tunnillie.

At about 11 p.m. on the same day, information was received from the community that Tunnillie was in a residence.

RCMP officrs immediately went to the residence and located Tunnillie who was arrested without incident, the RCMP said.

Tunnillie, who was initially arrested for assault, now faces further charges, including assault, unlawful confinement, escape of lawful custody and uttering threats.

Tunnillie will get a bail hearing within the next 24 hours, police said.

Members of the Cape Dorset RCMP detachment said they thank the residents of Cape Dorset for their help throughout the incident.