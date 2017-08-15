NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP want help persuading Cape Dorset man to surrender

"Please talk to us. Communicate. We can resolve this peacefully"

The Nunavut RCMP is asking for help from members of the public to help them obtain the peaceful surrender of David Mikkigak, 37, of Cape Dorset, who has been evading police for six weeks. (FILE PHOTO) The Nunavut RCMP is asking for help from members of the public to help them obtain the peaceful surrender of David Mikkigak, 37, of Cape Dorset, who has been evading police for six weeks. (FILE PHOTO)



August 15, 2017 - 4:30 pm

Members of the RCMP in Cape Dorset are asking people in the community for their help so that David Mikkigak can surrender “peacefully” to police.

In an Aug. 15 news release, the Nunavut RCMP said Mikkigak, 37, of Cape Dorset, who is wanted on a number of criminal charges dating to June of this year, including assault and forcible confinement, has been evading police for the past six weeks.

The RCMP said there are reports that Mikkigak had allegedly fired shots from a high-powered rifle Aug. 14 in the direction of some boaters who were gathering carving stone.

“We are very concerned. Help us prevent this from happening,” RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Crowther said in the release.

Mikkigak has avoided police from a location outside the community, the RCMP said.

“For the last six weeks, RCMP have made a concerted effort to contact Mikkigak—both directly and indirectly through the assistance of friends and relatives. A number of Elders have also been consulted,” the release said.

Police want to make contact with Mikkigak and those who they believe are helping him with food and supplies, it said.

So they’re making an appeal to those who may be assisting Mikkigak in the south Baffin community of about 1,500.

“Please reach out to us. You can help us resolve this. Providing supplies and equipment to David is hampering our efforts and making things worse,” Crowther said.

“We’d like to communicate with David so that we can end this peacefully. Our members are looking to contact David through friends or relatives. Please talk to us. Communicate. We can resolve this peacefully.”

In 2010, Mikkigak, who has a long history of violent criminal behaviour, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, one aggravated assault and one breach of undertaking for drinking when he wasn’t supposed to for stabbing his sister’s common-law husband.

Mikkigak’s sentence amounted to four years, but he got two-for-one credit for the 19 months he spent in the Baffin Correctional Centre waiting for his case to be dealt with in court.

This meant he had nine months of incarceration left to serve. He was also given a 15-year firearms prohibition.

At the time of his sentencing, Justice Robert Kilpatrick said this was Mikkigak’s last chance and said he was “skeptical” that Mikkigak would be able to keep out of trouble in the future, especially if he drinks.

“Uncontrollable rage is inside you, sir. This is what your record tells me,” Kilpatrick told Mikkigak.

Kilpatrick said if Mikkigak ended up in front of the court again, his next sentence would not be about rehabilitation; it would be about keeping the public safe from his violence by a long sentence that would have to be served in a federal penitentiary.

Anyone with information about Mikkigak’s whereabouts can provide it anonymously to RCMP at (867) 897-1111; through Nunavut Crime stoppers at (800) 222-8477; and through social media.