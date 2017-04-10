NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP seize booze and drugs in western Nunavut town

Four charged after separate seizures in Gjoa Haven

Transporting or possessing illegal alcohol and drugs in Gjoa Haven didn’t worked out for several residents of this western Nunavut town of about 1,300 people, who now face drug and liquor charges.

Members of the RCMP in Gjoa Haven have busy seizing alcohol and drugs coming into the community, the RCMP said April 7.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman from Taloyoak March 31— in her possession, they found a dozen 12-ounce mickey bottles of vodka, a 750 ml bottle of vodka and 10 cans of beer.

The alcohol was seized and the woman was charged under the Nunavut Liquor Control Act, the RCMP said in a release.

On April 5, police arrested a 23-year-old man from Gjoa Haven who was in found in possession of a 1.14 litre bottle of vodka, 24 375-ml bottles of whiskey and 16 grams of marijuana. He was released on a promise to appear in court this summer.

Also on April 5, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Gjoa Haven who was found in possession of marijuana. This man was charged with possession of marijuana and later released on a promise to appear in court.

On April 7, the Gjoa Haven RCMP detachment received a call about an intoxicated person who was causing a disturbance.

They arrested a 25-year-old man who was found to be on an undertaking prohibiting the consumption of alcohol.

When police searched him, they found he was carrying three 375-ml bottles of vodka and three 375-ml bottles of whiskey in a small bag.

He also had $1,022 in his pocket, police said.

He was released on another undertaking and will appear in court for breach of conditions and for the unlawful sale of liquor.

All four who were arrested will appear in court July 19 in Gjoa Haven.

