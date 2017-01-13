NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP seek man who did First Air cargo theft

Security camera caught man taking boxes from airline's hangar in Iqaluit

Does this man look familiar? If you know him, the RCMP would like to hear from you because a security camera caught him stealing boxes from the First Air hangar last month. (HANDOUT PHOTO/RCMP)

January 13, 2017 - 11:55 am

Police hope that someone will help them identify a man involved in a pre-Christmas break, enter and theft at the First Air hangar in Iqaluit.



On Dec. 12 at about 1:40 a.m. member of the Iqaluit RCMP responded to a break and enter at the First Air hangar.



An RCMP release—issued Jan. 13, a month after the event—said that "an unknown male had backed a vehicle through the garage bay door of the hangar and stole numerous boxes of cargo before fleeing."



No one was injured, said the police who are now seeking the public's help in identifying a man seen in the photo caught by a security camera.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the RCMP (1-867-979-0123) or Crime Stoppers. There are three ways to contact Crime Stoppers the RCMP said:



• You can call toll-free, 1-800-222-8477;



• You can Submit a tip online at http://www.nwtnutips.com; or,



• You can text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637.