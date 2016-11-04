NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP seek information about Pangnirtung woman’s death

First responders pulled a woman, 29, out of a half-submerged car Nov. 3

Police in Pangnirtung want help from the public to learn why a vehicle, with an unconscious woman inside, was found in the water near the community Nov. 3.

The woman, 29, was later pronounced deceased at the local health centre.

At about 10 p.m. Nov. 3 members of the Pangnirtung RCMP detachment and firefighters responded to a call about the vehicle, where they found a woman inside.

The vehicle was partially in the water along the shores near the community, an RCMP release said Nov. 4.

Emergency responders extracted the woman from the vehicle, police said.

She was rushed to the local health center, but she was pronounced dead.

The matter is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Pangnirtung RCMP detachment at (867) 473-0123.