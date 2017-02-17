NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP seek info on Pangnirtung post office break-ins

Three break-ins so far in 2017

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The post office in Pangnirtung has been hit three times in 2017 by break-and-enters. (FILE PHOTO) The post office in Pangnirtung has been hit three times in 2017 by break-and-enters. (FILE PHOTO)

February 17, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Police in Pangnirtung want the public’s help to put an end to the break-ins at the post office that serves this community of roughly 1,500 people.

Youth have been involved in all three break-ins so far in 2017, the Nunavut RCMP said in a Feb. 16 release.

But police aren’t sure they’ve identified everyone involved yet.

Since Jan. 8, RCMP members in Pangnirtung have looked into three break-and-enter complaints at the post office.

Their initial investigation led to the arrest and charging of five youth, the release said.

These youth have since been released from custody with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court May 8 in Pangnirtung.

The second break-and-enter at the post office was reported in early February, resulting in the arrest and charging of two youths with break, enter and theft.

These two youth were released from custody on undertakings with conditions and are also scheduled to appear in Pangnirtung court on May 8.

A third complaint was received on Feb. 13, police said. It resulted in similar charges for two more youth, also released with conditions, who will also appear in court in Pangnirtung May 8.

Members of the Pangnirtung RCMP detachment continue to investigate these matters to identify if there are other suspects, the RCMP release said, adding that “we are asking the public if they have any information to call the Pangnirtung RCMP at 867-473-0123 or Crime Stoppers (1 800 222 8477 (TIPS.)