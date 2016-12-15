NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP seek help in finding missing Iqaluit man

Jake Angurasuk, 29, last seen the night of Dec. 4

Jake Angurasuk, known also by Angugasak, is missing and police are trying to locate him. He has been known to frequent the homeless shelter in Iqaluit so residents are asked to look in sheds around their property. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Iqaluit police at 979-0123. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

December 15, 2016 - 2:15 pm

Iqaluit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man, a Dec. 15 news release from Nunavut RCMP said.

Jake Angurasuk was last seen on the night of Dec. 4 and anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Iqaluit police at 979-0123, police said.

Angurasuk’s friends and family have been posting on social media since at least Dec. 13 looking for the man, a regular at the local men’s shelter.

In those posts the friends spell the missing man’s name differently—Angugasak—and ask Iqaluit residents to check their properties and sheds for the man.

This appears to be the third Iqaluit man to go missing in the last couple years.

Friends and family of Ben Palluq held a memorial vigil in April, more than two years after Palluq went missing from Iqaluit.

And in September, police asked the public’s assistance in finding a well-known carver, Lucassie Etungat.