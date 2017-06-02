NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP seek help from the public on cabin break-ins

Vandals cause damage, steal firearms from five cabins near Igloolik

BETH BROWN



It's a mess in this cabin, one of five cabins around Igloolik that the RCMP says were vandalized. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP)



A broken doorframe shows forced entry of a cabin outside Igloolik, one of five break-ins outside the community. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP) A broken doorframe shows forced entry of a cabin outside Igloolik, one of five break-ins outside the community. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP)

June 02, 2017 - 2:30 pm

A string of cabins have been vandalized around Igloolik, with damage including broken-down doors, smashed windows, stolen guns and shot-up cabins, according to community sources.

The RCMP confirmed June 1 that members of the Iqloolik RCMP detachment received reports May 30 that five cabins had been broken into outside the community.

“The culprits appear to have stolen two 22-rifles. The guns were apparently fired at several cabins and discarded in the snow once done,” RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther told Nunatsiaq News. “Both guns have been recovered. We have those guns back.”

Investigation into the break-ins is ongoing, Crowther said, with scenes-of-crime kits used to look for fingerprints and evidence.

“Right now we’ve got minor damage: pried-open windows, pried-open doors,” he said. “It appears whoever did this was very busy as he or she has hit a number of these (cabins).”

A June 2 RCMP news release said that the rifles were “small-calibre” and the question of whether shots were fired remained undetermined as “the matter is still under investigation.”

Apart from the rifles, “nothing of any significance” was stolen, the release said.

“Igloolik RCMP are asking the community for any information that may lead police to the person or persons responsible,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information can anonymously call the RCMP (1-867-979-0123) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477). Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.