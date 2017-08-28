NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP makes contact with Cape Dorset fugitive

Police now negotiating with David Mikkigak, 37, who has evaded police for seven weeks

JANE GEORGE



The Nunavut RCMP said David Mikkigak, who is wanted on several charges and has at large for the past seven weeks around his home community of Cape Dorset, is talking to them through a "third party." (FILE PHOTO) The Nunavut RCMP said David Mikkigak, who is wanted on several charges and has at large for the past seven weeks around his home community of Cape Dorset, is talking to them through a "third party." (FILE PHOTO)

August 28, 2017 - 6:25 pm

After seven weeks, the Nunavut RCMP report a promising development: they have made contact with David Mikkigak, 37, of Cape Dorset, and are negotiating with him to find a way for him to surrender peacefully.

The Nunavut RCMP said late Aug. 28 that they are working with Mikkigak’s family “with a goal of having him surrender peacefully.”

The RCMP said it had established contact with Mikkigak and are now communicating with him “through a third party.”

“We’re hoping that David will make a genuine effort and bring this situation to a successful and peaceful conclusion,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther Aug. 28. “Our approach continues to be a measured one—for the safety of everyone involved.”

The last news from the RCMP said Mikkigak is accompanied by his girlfriend as police continued to look for him.

Mikkigak is wanted for a number of criminal offences in June of this year, including assault, forcible confinement and firearms related offences.

The Aug, 28 release said that for the last seven weeks, the RCMP has made many efforts to contact Mikkigak—both directly and indirectly through the assistance of friends and relatives. A number of elders have also been consulted, police said.

“All options are being discussed to assist David in turning himself in,” Crowther said.

Meanwhile, additional resources have been sent into Cape Dorset to ensure safety and security, the release said.

On Aug. 14, Mikkigak is alleged to have shot at boaters near the south Baffin community of about 1,500.