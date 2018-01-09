Nunavut RCMP need help cracking case of Rankin Inlet boy’s death
Ray Taparti Jr., 11, was found dead July 7 in an industrial area of the community
Nunavut’s RCMP is renewing its call for help from anyone with information about the death of an 11-year-old Rankin Inlet boy last summer.
Ray Tapart Jr., also known as “OJ,” was reported missing in early July and later found dead July 7 in an industrial area of the community.
At the time, police called his death suspicious. Following an autopsy, the Nunavut RCMP treated the death as a homicide and put out a public call for information about Taparti’s death.
The RCMP issued a new call “for public assistance for any information relating to this death” in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Reliable community sources have told Nunatsiaq News that a youth had been brought into the detachment for questioning about the death, but had later been released.
If you have information about this investigation, contact the Nunavut Major Crime Unit toll free at 1-844-370-7729 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submit a secure web tip or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637(CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.
(8) Comments:
Dear almighty Jesus,
Thank you for allowing me to wake up to a brand new day. I call your name this morning in my prayer to help the police find the rightful person who has done wrong to this young innocent boy. Help bring peace and comfort to his family who are physically here on your earth. Only you Jesus Christ can bring this to and end and help us all. You have all the power. Thank you Jesus.
In the name of the Father, the Son and the holy spirit I pray to the good almighty Jesus, AMEN!!
How can this be so hard to solve? 11 years old and he was murdered. Investigation occurred but not enough evidence? Like what the hay? Serious offence and it can’t be solved… very very sad.
This is sad.
11 is very young. Was he murdered? was it a freak accident and those involved are afraid to come forward.
Someone knows something. Have they followed up on rumors. Guilty people usually vent it to someone, especially when they are drunk. Speak up. this is someones son.
So very sad that someone knows something but is withholding the information….WHY?...how can you stand to watch and hear how the family is tortured with the death and not knowing who or why someone did this to their child….WHY?...if this is getting stalemated perhaps it’s time to call on some other outside investigators to get this solved…This is not possible in a small community of 2800 people….if crimes in cities of 500,000 people can be solved in days/weeks/months…then why not this?
If this was down south. And it was homicide. They be done by now. Looks like no one is investigating…thatd my little cousin
I grew up in Rankin Inlet and it was fun and great to be there… but I`m listening to a song (Grenade) Bruno Mars at this time.
And someone is living this lifestyle now, dark, devilish and a very dark painful secret and threw/ended Ray Taparti Jr.(OJ`s) life away!
My Condolences to the Taparti Family!
With only about 8,000 people in the community, I think it is time for the RCMP to start asking a questionnaire with lie detector test.
Start with the schools & go from there.
Maybe that can narrow down some suspicious people?
Prayers to the family. Naglingnamiik.
#7, lie detector tests are inadmissible because lie detectors are unreliable. It’s just as likely someone will fail a test and cause a pointless investigation looking at them as it is someone involved will pass the test.