NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP need help cracking case of Rankin Inlet boy’s death

Ray Taparti Jr., 11, was found dead July 7 in an industrial area of the community

JANE GEORGE



The Nunavut RCMP has issued another call for help with its investigation into the death of a Rankin Inlet boy, Ray Taparti Jr., 11, who was found dead July 7 in an industrial area of this community of about 2,800 people. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) The Nunavut RCMP has issued another call for help with its investigation into the death of a Rankin Inlet boy, Ray Taparti Jr., 11, who was found dead July 7 in an industrial area of this community of about 2,800 people. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

January 09, 2018 - 11:15 am

Nunavut’s RCMP is renewing its call for help from anyone with information about the death of an 11-year-old Rankin Inlet boy last summer.

Ray Tapart Jr., also known as “OJ,” was reported missing in early July and later found dead July 7 in an industrial area of the community.

At the time, police called his death suspicious. Following an autopsy, the Nunavut RCMP treated the death as a homicide and put out a public call for information about Taparti’s death.

The RCMP issued a new call “for public assistance for any information relating to this death” in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Reliable community sources have told Nunatsiaq News that a youth had been brought into the detachment for questioning about the death, but had later been released.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Nunavut Major Crime Unit toll free at 1-844-370-7729 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submit a secure web tip or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637(CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.