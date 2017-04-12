NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP lay multiple charges following brawl in Gjoa Haven

Two people seriously injured, two others charged

The RCMP in Gjoa Haven have laid multiple charges against two people following a brawl at a local residence that injured two other people, police said April 11 in a news release.

“The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between several individuals, which resulted in two people being seriously injured,” the Nunavut RCMP said in the release.

The injured victims were treated at the community health centre and then released, the RCMP said.

Police charged one adult and one youth, both male.

The adult, Jonah Kununak, 25, faces five charges:

• aggravated assault;

• overcoming resistance by choking;

• two counts of assault; and,

• forcible confinement.

Kununak will remain in custody until his next court appearance, police said.

The youth, 17, whose name may not be published or broadcast, faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

The youth has been released under conditions and he’s scheduled to appear in court July 19 in Gjoa Haven.