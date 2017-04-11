NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP investigate death of Kugluktuk woman

Police found woman's body April 10

Police continue to investigate the death of a 55-year-old Kugluktuk woman, whose body was discovered April 10 in her home. (FILE PHOTO)

The Nunavut RCMP say they are treating the discovery of woman’s body inside her home in the western Nunavut town of Kugluktuk April 10 as “suspicious” and have sent major crimes and forensic ID units to the community to investigate her death.

Members of the Kugluktuk RCMP went to the woman’s residence after receiving a call at about 10:30 a.m. April 10 from concerned family members, an RCMP news release said April 11.

They told police they had not heard from the woman for a while, the release said.

Inside the home, officers found the 46-year-old woman’s body.

Police did not release further details.

The RCMP’s “V” Division major crimes unit continues to assist in the investigation of the woman’s death, police said.

More information will be released when available, the RCMP said.