Nunavut RCMP investigate Baker Lake school fire

Principal douses fire in bathroom soap dispenser

Police are looking for information about who might have set fire to a soap dispenser in a washroom at the Jonah Amitnaaq High School, seen here. (FILE PHOTO)

April 10, 2017 - 2:30 pm

The Nunavut RCMP said they are continuing to investigate a fire in a washroom of the Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School in Baker Lake where a soap dispenser was found burning April 7.

RCMP members entered the high school after they heard the fire alarm sounding, the RCMP said April 7.

Two students, who saw the fire in the washroom, reported it to the school principal, who managed to put the fire out.

No injuries or other damage resulted, police said.

Anyone with information about this fire can provide it in confidence to any detachment of the RCMP, or to Nunavut Crime Stoppers through an anonymous tip, the RCMP said.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at any time toll free at (800) 222-8477 (TIPS), or by entering a tip online at http://www.nwtnutips.com.

Earlier this year, Nunavut lost a school to fire: Kugaardjuq school, the only school in Kugaaruk, was destroyed by fire Feb. 28.

Baker Lake’s Jonah Amitnaaq School serves about 325 students from Grade 6 to Grade 12 in the community of roughly 2,000 people.