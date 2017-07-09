NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP treating death of 12-year-old as suspicious

Body of boy, missing for "up to five days," found in Rankin Inlet

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut RCMP, with help from K Division Serious Crime, are investigating the recent death of a 12-year-old boy in Rankin Inlet. (FILE PHOTO)

July 09, 2017 - 7:29 pm

A 12-year-old boy, who had been missing for “up to five days,” has been found dead in an industrial area in Rankin Inlet.

Nunavut RCMP say they received a complaint of a missing youth on July 7 and, with help from Search and Rescue personnel, eventually located the boy, according to a July 9 RCMP news release. The release does not say when the boy was found or how long it took to locate him.

The Nunavut coroner’s office has been advised and RCMP consider the death to be suspicious. RCMP K Division Serious Crime unit are assisting in the investigation.

Police are not revealing the identity of the youth.

The matter is still under investigation and police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Police urge anyone with information about this death to call the Rankin Inlet RCMP at 867-645-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).