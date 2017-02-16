Nunavut RCMP defuse firearms incident in Pangnirtung
An armed man caused the community of Pangnirtung, population roughly 1,500, to go under a partial lockdown last week.
On Feb. 6, at about 9:30 a.m., the Pangnirtung RCMP detachment received a complaint that a 24-year-old man had assaulted a resident in a home and “was possibly in possession of a firearm,” a Feb. 15 police news release said.
RCMP members went to the residence where they found man inside with a firearm, who then threatened to harm himself and the police.
“As a result of the threat, members exited the residence and set up containment in engaged in a conversation with the accused in an effort to de-escalate the situation,” the release said.
Alookie elementary and Attagoyuk secondary schools were under a lockdown during the morning of Feb. 6 as a “precautionary measure,” Nunavut’s department of education said in a Feb. 6 statement to Nunatsiaq News.
By the afternoon, the lockdown had been lifted, and the department said all students, faculty and staff were safe.
The RCMP confirmed Feb. 15 that, “within a very short period of time, the man surrendered the firearm and exited the residence without incident and was taken in police custody.”
Police also seized a prohibited weapon linked to the incident.
“These situations can be extremely volatile and unpredictable; however it is V Division’s main objective to ensure public safety,” the RCMP release said.
Denny Kilabuk, 24, faces charges which include assault, pointing a firearm, mischief, uttering threats, possession of a prohibited weapon and a breach on an undertaking to a Justice of the Peace. Kilabuk, who was remanded into custody, is scheduled to appear March 7 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.