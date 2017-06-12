NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP defuse firearms incident in Sanikiluaq

Man, 22, charged with careless use of a firearm

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A 22-year-old man from Sanikiluaq faces firearms charges after police received a complaint that a man had "discharged a firearm in the community in a careless manner." (FILE PHOTO) A 22-year-old man from Sanikiluaq faces firearms charges after police received a complaint that a man had "discharged a firearm in the community in a careless manner." (FILE PHOTO)

June 12, 2017 - 5:24 pm

A possibly volatile incident involving a firearm ended June 9, without incident, although a 22-year-old man from Sanikiluaq now faces a charge of careless use of a firearm.

The man was not identified in a June 12 release from the RCMP on the incident.

Shortly after midnight on June 9, members of the Sanikiluaq RCMP received a complaint of a man who had discharged a firearm in that Hudson Bay community of about 800 in a careless manner, the RCMP said in the release.

The officers eventually located the man, who was taken into custody.

The RCMP have since seized the firearm that was used.

In the news release, the RCMP said they wanted to remind people about, “the dangers involved when firearms are used in a careless manner and shots are fired in residential areas.”

Firearms should be kept properly secured at all times, the RCMP said.