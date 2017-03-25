Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut March 25, 2017 - 5:30 pm

Nunavut RCMP defuse firearms incident in Rankin Inlet

Man arrested after shots fired inside a residence

A man is in custody after members of the RCMP in Rankin Inlet arrested him March 25 in connection with a firearms incident. (FILE PHOTO)
Members of the Nunavut RCMP arrested a man March 25, after a firearms incident in the Area 6 neighbourhood of Rankin Inlet.

No one was injured, the RCMP said.

During the afternoon of March 25, the Rankin Inlet RCMP detachment received a call that shots had been fired from inside a residence.

Police went to the scene and a “critical incident command” was activated, the RCMP said in a March 25 release.

The RCMP activate this response in situations where there are hostages or barricaded individuals. 

Police seized a rifle arrested a man, described as an “adult,” outside the residence about an hour later, police said—shortly before 4 p.m., according to local residents.

Police said that the incident is now under investigation and charges are pending. They did not release the name or age of the man they arrested.

