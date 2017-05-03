NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP defuse firearms incident in Igloolik

"Police continually strive to achieve an end result such as this, where nobody is hurt or injured"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A teenaged boy, 16, from Igloolik faces numerous charges after members of the RCMP in this community of about 1,700 were called in May 2 to deal with a firearms incident. (FILE PHOTO) A teenaged boy, 16, from Igloolik faces numerous charges after members of the RCMP in this community of about 1,700 were called in May 2 to deal with a firearms incident. (FILE PHOTO)

May 03, 2017 - 2:30 pm

A firearms incident involving distraught 16-year-old boy in Igloolik ended May 2 with no injuries, the RCMP said in a May 3 news release.

The youth was arrested and charged with offences that include pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, unsafe storage and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said May 3.

The RCMP said that the “circumstances of this highly volatile incident could have resulted in a much more significant outcome for all involved.”

“These types of incidents are extremely stressful and challenging to deal with. The police continually strive to achieve an end result such as this, where nobody is hurt or injured. “

On the morning of May 2, members of the Igloolik RCMP detachment responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence, police said.

At the residence, the officers entered just as a 16-year-old youth was pointing a firearm at another person.

The youth was quickly disarmed before the firearm could be discharged or anyone got hurt, police said.

The teenager was arrested, “without further incident,” and is set to appear at a bail hearing May 3.

The May 2 incident in Igloolik follows the May 1 death of a Hall Beach man, 39, after a late-night firearms confrontation with RCMP officers.

In the release about the May 2 incident, the RCMP said they wanted to stress the importance of firearm safety and storage, since a high percentage of households in Nunavut have rifles.

“We are reminding residents that all guns need to be properly stored and locked, and further remind everyone that this is not an option,” the RCMP said.