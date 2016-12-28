NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP: death of Cambridge Bay woman “non-criminal”

Death first treated as suspicious, but after investigation, "no foul play is suspected"

December 28, 2016 - 11:30 am

While many in Cambridge Bay celebrated Christmas with church services and community games, others in this western Nunavut community of roughly 1,700 were in mourning after a 46-year-old woman was found dead Dec. 23.

The Nunavut RCMP said Dec. 23 that early that same day, at about 10:30 a.m., the Cambridge Bay RCMP received a complaint of “a possible deceased female in the community.”“

Police went to a residence where they found the body of a woman. Sources in the community have identified the woman as Susie Mingilgak, 46.

Police said Dec. 23 they were treating her death as suspicious. But on Dec. 28, the RCMP said the woman’s death is now “deemed to be non-criminal in nature and no foul play is suspected at this time.”

Investigators from the “V” Division Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit flew to Cambridge Bay to help the detachment with the investigation, and the Officer of the Chief Coroner also assisted with the investigation.

And an autopsy had been ordered to determine the cause and manner of death, the Dec. 28 release said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the community of Cambridge Bay during this difficult time,” the release said.

Sources in Cambridge Bay say that the period around Christmas was marked by excessive drinking by some residents and that a sexual assault, assaults and a suicide also marred the festive week.