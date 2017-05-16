NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP defuse firearms incident in Arviat

"A peaceful resolution like this one is an outcome we all want"

The Nunavut RCMP is asking people in Arviat to stay away from the 700 block in the community. (FILE PHOTO)

May 16, 2017 - 5:15 pm

(UPDATED 8 p.m., May 16)

Nunavut RCMP members have taken an Arviat man into custody following a late afternoon firearms scare in the community.

“The Arviat RCMP is extremely grateful for the assistance community members provided during this event,” police said in a news release.

The incident began at about 3:15 p.m. eastern time, when police warned people to to stay away from the 700 block in this community of roughly 3,000 people, after they received complaints about a man with a firearm.

“These types of events are very unpredictable and stressful for all involved, but a peaceful resolution like this one is an outcome we all want,” police said.

Police said they will release more details when they are available.