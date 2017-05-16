Nunavut RCMP defuse firearms incident in Arviat
(UPDATED 8 p.m., May 16)
Nunavut RCMP members have taken an Arviat man into custody following a late afternoon firearms scare in the community.
“The Arviat RCMP is extremely grateful for the assistance community members provided during this event,” police said in a news release.
The incident began at about 3:15 p.m. eastern time, when police warned people to to stay away from the 700 block in this community of roughly 3,000 people, after they received complaints about a man with a firearm.
“These types of events are very unpredictable and stressful for all involved, but a peaceful resolution like this one is an outcome we all want,” police said.
Police said they will release more details when they are available.