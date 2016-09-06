NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP, coroner look into death of Gjoa Haven teen

Searchers find 17-year-old boy Sept. 2, lying dead in a pond

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Police said Sept. 6 that they are investigating the sudden death of a boy, 17, who was found Sept. 2 in a pond near the western Nunavut town of Gjoa Haven. (FILE PHOTO)

September 06, 2016 - 4:30 pm

Police are investigating the death of a teenaged boy in the western Nunavut community of Gjoa Haven.

Members of the Gjoa Haven RCMP received a call Sept. 2 that a 17-year-old was missing.

He was later found dead in a pond near Gjoa Haven, an RCMP release said Sept. 6.

The boy was last seen on Sept. 1 in the community of about 1,500 people.

A search was organized on the afternoon of Sept. 2, with searchers finding the boy in a pond near Gjoa Haven that evening.

The Gjoa Haven RCMP members are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner in the investigation, the RCMP said in the release.

The Coroner has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, the release said.

“The matter is still under investigation and further information will be released once available,” police said.