Woman stabbed, Nunavut RMCP charge Rankin man

RCMP says they'll "conduct a thorough investigation of all allegations of domestic violence"

RCMP in Rankin Inlet arrested a man Nov. 10 after a woman was stabbed. The two knew each other, police said in a release. (FILE PHOTO)

November 13, 2017 - 8:00 am

Rankin Inlet RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man following the stabbing of an adult woman Nov. 10.

Earlier in the day, a woman had been brought to hospital with injuries that RCMP said were “not life-threatening.”

The woman has since been released from the health centre.

Members of the Rankin Inlet RCMP later arrested the man at a residence, police said. He was to have appeared at a bail hearing later, in the evening of Nov. 11

“The man and woman are known to each other,” police said.

“The RCMP is committed to high investigative standards and will conduct a thorough investigation of all allegations of domestic violence,” said Nunavut’s RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Henry Coman.