Nunavut RCMP charge Pangnirtung man with arson

Jordon Veevee, 24, charged in connection with Sept. 15 fire

Firefighters deal with a Sept. 15 fire at the former St. Luke's mission hospital in Pangnirtung. (PHOTO BY DANIEL KULUGUQTUQ)



RCMP officers walk to the airport terminal with a man arrested in connection with a Sept. 15 fire in Pangnirtung. Since last month, the community of about 1,500 has seen about eight fires, which continue to be investigated by police. (PHOTO BY DANIEL KULUGUQTUQ)

September 19, 2017 - 11:00 am

A 24-year-old man faces an arson charge in connection with a fire last week in Pangnirtung.

On Sept. 15, firefighters and members of the RCMP in Pangnirtung responded to a fire in the former St. Luke’s mission hospital, now building #215, which was built in 1929.

Until recently, the building also housed the Arthur Turner Training School for Anglican priests.

About 45 minutes after responding to that fire, firefighters were called to douse another fire in an old building, building #326, located about 100 metres away.

Both of these buildings were “unoccupied and unused,” the RCMP said in a Sept. 19 news release.

As a result of an investigation by the Pangnirtung RCMP, Jordan Veevee, 24, was arrested on Sept, 16, the RCMP release said.

Veevee has been charged with one count of arson under section 434 of the Criminal Code for the fire at building #326, the release said.

Veevee was remanded into custody, with his next court appearance set for Nov. 20 in Pangnirtung.

Since last month, there have been at least six other fires in Pangnirtung, including a Sept. 8 fire at the Northern store warehouse, which caused extensive damage and losses.

Most of the fires have been started in abandoned homes and shacks around the community of roughly 1,500.

However, Veevee has not been charged with any offence related to the other six fires.

“The RCMP investigation into the other arson-suspected fires continues,” the release said.

