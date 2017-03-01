NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP charge Cape Dorset man with drug trafficking

Police seize more than $1,500 and 218.3 grams of "what is believed to be marijuana"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The Nunavut RCMP says their officers in Cape Dorset seized nearly a half-pound of marijuana Feb. 20 in the community of roughly 1,500. (FILE PHOTO) The Nunavut RCMP says their officers in Cape Dorset seized nearly a half-pound of marijuana Feb. 20 in the community of roughly 1,500. (FILE PHOTO)

March 01, 2017 - 8:30 am

A 26-year-old man faces charges related to the seizure of maijuana and money Feb. 20 in Cape Dorset Feb. 20.

That’s when members of the Cape Dorset RCMP received information that illegal drugs were being sold out of a residence in the south Baffin community of about 1,500.

After obtaining a search warrant, police executed the warrant and arrested a man—who was not identified in a Feb. 24 release–for possession for the purposes of trafficking.

The search resulted in the seizure of 133 grams of “what is believed to be marijuana” as well as several smaller bags in varying quantities for a total of 218.3 grams— or nearly half a pound—along with more than $1,500 in cash, the RCMP said in a Feb. 24 release..

The man has been charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, as well as possessing proceeds of crime under the Criminal Code.

The man, who was released, is scheduled to appear in territorial court March 13 in Cape Dorset.

The RCMP release said members of the Cape Dorset RCMP detached wanted to thank the community for their “ongoing support and assistance when dealing with these types of investigations.”

And police urged anyone with information on any criminal activity to contact their local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS).