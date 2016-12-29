NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut RCMP arrest armed teen after foot chase through Iqaluit

Boy, 18, alleged to have robbed a restaurant take-out driver

December 29, 2016 - 12:01 pm

Police in Iqaluit have arrested a teenage boy who is alleged to have robbed a restaurant delivery driver at gunpoint early Dec. 29.

Early on the morning of Dec. 29, members of the Iqaluit RCMP detachment responded to a call reporting a man wielding a handgun, an RCMP release said Dec. 29.

The detachment then received a second call saying the same man had robbed a restaurant delivery driver at gunpoint.

“The RCMP were quick to arrive on scene,” the release said.

Police officers saw a man running away from the area who matched the description of the person they were looking for.

After a brief foot chase, they apprehended the man on the sea ice in front of Iqaluit.

A 18-year-old boy, who police did not identify, remains in custody and an investigation into the incident continues, the RCMP release said.