Nunavut RCMP arrest armed teen after foot chase through Iqaluit
Boy, 18, alleged to have robbed a restaurant take-out driver
Police in Iqaluit have arrested a teenage boy who is alleged to have robbed a restaurant delivery driver at gunpoint early Dec. 29.
Early on the morning of Dec. 29, members of the Iqaluit RCMP detachment responded to a call reporting a man wielding a handgun, an RCMP release said Dec. 29.
The detachment then received a second call saying the same man had robbed a restaurant delivery driver at gunpoint.
“The RCMP were quick to arrive on scene,” the release said.
Police officers saw a man running away from the area who matched the description of the person they were looking for.
After a brief foot chase, they apprehended the man on the sea ice in front of Iqaluit.
A 18-year-old boy, who police did not identify, remains in custody and an investigation into the incident continues, the RCMP release said.