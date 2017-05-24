NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP arrest 24-year-old Gjoa Haven man after stabbing

Man faces charges of aggravated assault

One from Gjoa Haven is in police custody while another is in Yellowknife, recovering from a stab wound in his head, following a May 23 incident in the western Nunavut community. (FILE PHOTO)

May 24, 2017 - 3:20 pm

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who now faces charges of aggravated assault following an early morning stabbing May 23 in Gjoa Haven.

Local RCMP officers responded to a residence in the community of roughly 1,300 at about 7:30 a.m. local time, where they treated a 53-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his head, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. David Lawso said in news release.

The man received treatment at the hamlet’s local health centre before being rushed by air ambulance to Yellowknife.

He is believed to be in stable condition, the RCMP release said May 24.

The 24-year-old charged with assault has been remanded in custody in Gjoa Haven and is scheduled to appear May 26 in territorial court.