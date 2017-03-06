Nunavut promotes vaccinations as protection against mumps
Adults may also need vaccinations
(Updated at 3 p.m.)
Get vaccinated against mumps if you’re not sure whether you have been immunized against this infectious virus.
The Nunavut health department said March 6 that it planned to check with the chief medical officer in Nunavut to see whether mumps cases have been detected in Cambridge Bay, after a local woman talked about it on Facebook.
Ron Wassink, spokesperson for the health department, said in a later communication that “there are no mumps in Cambridge Bay.”
The health department’s PSA, issued Feb. 27, urged Nunavummiut travelling out of the territory to make sure their immunizations were up to date, because there have been cases of measles and mumps confirmed in some parts of Canada.
Since last September, there have been 184 confirmed cases of mumps in Manitoba, as well as confirmed cases in other places, such as Toronto, and suspected cases in Alberta.
Vaccinations offering protection against mumps—which also protects against measles—are free at health clinics in Nunavut.
Mumps is preventable with two injected doses of the vaccine. given in combination with a vaccine against measles and rubella, usually when children are about one year old and again between the ages of four and six years.
Adults can also be vaccinated.
And if you do not have written documentation that you have received the MMR (mumps, measles and rubella) vaccine, public health officials say you should get vaccinated.
Highly contagious, mumps spreads quickly though coughing, sneezing or, for example, sharing utensils. Its first signs include fever, muscle pain, headache and fatigue.
The most common symptom of mumps is a swelling of the glands that produce saliva. This swelling can make the cheek or neck bulge out on one or both sides.
Sometimes the virus can cause more serious complications, like hearing loss or swelling of other glands, including the testicles, said a March 1 public health reminder from Canada’s chief medical officer.
Some people with mumps will have no symptoms, but symptoms in adults can be severe, leading to brain infections and painful testicular swelling which can lead to infertility in men. Mumps can also trigger miscarriages in pregnant women.
Are there any churches in Nunavut that promote anti-vaxing propaganda?
I have been thinking about people in Nunavut. We all should have Hypo and hypertension thyroid checks because there are way too many suicides, violence, depressions and people not working, along being over weight or something anything in between and sexual assaults. I think we would have less criminal charges, fewer medical trips down south. In a long run, it would save more money for the Government. Give this message to the Health Minister. This was my chance to say something what has been in my mind for a long time. I am sorry mumps are in Nunavut.
I agree with #1 that everyone should get vaccinated, but its typically not Churches promoting anti-vaxing non-sense. It’s usually hippy liberals.
#1 and #3 you don’t have to be a “church” or a “hippie liberal”. But just a curious individual who question for understanding and knowledge on ways to have a healthy immune system naturally.
@#4
There is literally no reputable scientific proof against vaccinations, but there is a tonne of misinformation and misrepresentation of legitimate scientific research. “Curious individuals” have a bad habit of only reading articles that align with their own beliefs.
Adults who haven’t had the mumps NEED to get vaccinated, if you get the mumps as an adult it can be very serious indeed. And get you kids vaccinated as well.
There are lot of people who don’t want any needles.