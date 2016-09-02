NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut premier’s son to appear in court for sentencing Nov. 4

Judge must first rule on Charter challenge from Ian Taptuna’s lawyer

THOMAS ROHNER



(FILE PHOTO)

September 02, 2016 - 5:15 pm

Convicted this past June of sexually interfering with an underage girl, Ian Taptuna, the son of Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, will appear in an Iqaluit courtroom Nov. 4 for a sentencing decision from Justice Beverly Browne.

But before that, Browne will consider an application from defence lawyer Marie-Josée Lafleur that alleges her client’s rights were violated under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Browne said Sept. 2 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

That application will also be made Nov. 4, prior to the sentencing decision, Browne said from Alberta via teleconference.

Lafleur, also appearing via teleconference, said the application involves the circumstances under which Taptuna was detained by police.

Crown lawyer Tracy Buffalo told Nunatsiaq News the charter application involves section 10(b), which says “everyone has the right on arrest or detention to retain and instruct counsel without delay and to be informed of that right.”

The Nunavut RCMP arrested Taptuna, 24, in Iqaluit in February 2016 and charged him with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault.

After a two-day judge-alone trial held June 3 and June 4, Browne found Taptuna guilty of sexual interference — the sexual touching of an underage person.

Browne rejected Taptuna’s testimony at trial, relying instead on the testimony of the young female complainant, whose identity is protected by court order.

Taptuna, intoxicated, fondled the pre-teen girl’s bottom and exposed himself while the complainant slept with another young girl during a sleepover, Browne ruled.

The charter application will likely be heard in a voir dire, Buffalo said in court.

A voir dire is a trial within a trial, used to determine what is relevant or admissible in court.

Buffalo said three or four witnesses would be called to testify at the charter application, which would take about two-and-a-half hours.

Then, an hour of argument would follow from lawyers from each side, Buffalo estimated.

Browne will then rule on the application, which could affect her sentence.

In extreme cases, a stay of proceedings can result from a charter application. That would mean the conviction against Taptuna would be lifted.

Charter applications can also result in lesser sentences for convicted offenders.

Lafleur said in court that she may make a constitutional challenge of the minimum sentence imposed for those convicted of sexual interference.

Currently, that conviction carries an automatic sentence of 90 days in jail for a summary conviction, and one year in jail for an indictable conviction.

Crown prosecutors elected to try Taptuna summarily, so he faces a mandatory 90-day jail sentence if the conviction stands up.

If Lafleur does file a constitutional challenge of the mandatory minimum, that will be dealt with on Nov. 4 as well, Browne said.

Browne also said that, before Nov. 4, Lafleur must submit a pre-sentence report which is usually prepared by a convicted offender’s probation officer and guides a judge’s sentencing decision.

Taptuna is expected to appear in court Nov. 4, Browne said.