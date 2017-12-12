Nunavut premier reaches beyond GN to fill vacant management jobs
Premier Paul Quassa reached outside the Government of Nunavut yesterday to fill two of three vacant senior GN management jobs.
The three vacancies were created by a big shake-up that Quassa announced this past Dec. 1, when three deputy ministers, Chris D’Arcy (Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs), Sherri Rowe (Economic Development and Transportation) and Rebekah Williams (Family Services) departed from their jobs.
Effective Jan. 8, Udloriak Hanson will become deputy minister of the Department of Economic Development and Transportation.
Bernie MacIsaac has been filling in as acting deputy minister at ED&T following Rowe’s departure.
Since January 2015, Hanson, who has a bachelor of business administration degree from Okanagan College and a bachelor of education degree from Brock University, has served as chief operating officer at Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and, since 2009, as NTI’s chief negotiator for devolution.
She worked as a senior advisor for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador between 2013 and 2015 and as acting executive director at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami from December 2011 to September 2012.
Effective Jan. 22, 2018, Pujjuut Kusugak will become deputy minister in charge of the Department of Education.
He replaces Kathy Okpik, who now serves as deputy minister of EIA, the top bureaucratic post at the GN.
Kusugak has worked as a teacher at Rankin Inlet’s Maani Ulujuk Ilinniarvik and was director of language and cultural development at the Kivalliq Inuit Association.
In Rankin Inlet, he has also served as hamlet councillor and mayor. Most recently, Kusugak has been working as senior co-ordinator of community affairs for Agnico-Eagle Mines, a job he started in February 2015.
Kusugak ran for the presidency of the Kivalliq Inuit Association in their Dec. 14, 2015, election, but was defeated by David Ningeongan.
The only one of the three new senior bosses to have been recruited from within the GN is Sheila Kolola, who will become president of Nunavut Arctic College, replacing Joe Kunuk, who now serves as Quassa’s principal secretary.
Kolola, whose appointment is effective Jan. 8, has worked as director of the Sivumuaqatigiit employee training division at the EIA department.
“These appointments will help achieve the vision and direction of our new government. I am excited for these leaders to shape critical programs and services, and bring new insight and experience to their respective departments and agencies,” Quassa said in a news release.
GN deputy ministers are paid according to their skills, experience, and the size and complexity of their departments, within three pay levels, a GN document released in 2015 said.
That means the heads of bigger departments get paid more than the heads of smaller departments.
The deputy minister of EIA, the highest ranking non-elected official at the GN, gets slotted into the highest pay grade.
The pay band system works like this:
• Pay band 19: Culture and Heritage, Environment, Economic Development and Transportation, Nunavut Housing Corp., Nunavut Arctic College, Qulliq Energy Corp.;
• Pay Band 20: Finance, Justice, Community and Government Services, Education, Health, Family Services; and
• Pay Band 21: Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs.
The document does not disclose what salary ranges those pay bands cover. But a senior manager’s handbook published in September 2010 gives the following information:
• Pay Band 19: $134,940 to $192,771 per year;
• Pay Band 20: $138,374 to $197,677 per year; and
• Pay Band 21: $141,896 to $202,709 per year.
Deputy ministers are also eligible for merit pay and bonuses, and perks like northern allowance, a bilingual allowance if eligible and $3,000 per year to cover entertainment expenses.
They may take up to five weeks of holiday each year plus up to 10 days of “managerial leave” to compensate for long work hours and high stress.
Those pay band amounts are likely higher now, due to annual incremental increases.
OMG! The Department of Education is in for a major shift. Two newbies with limited or no background in education will lead a structural change???? OMG!
folks at education must be happy they will run the dm he wont know anythign and will do what the adm and director says.Good luck dept of Education.Father time will tell.Wow just wow I am lost for words.
There is no need for a “structural change” at the Education department, no one is complaining about the structure.
That said, Mr. David Joanasie and Mr. Pujjuut Kusugak are in for a very rough ride. They are both young and highly inexperienced in how government is supposed to work. The teachers and principals and staff at the regional school operations offices will not respect them or follow their lead.
Watch for all kinds of scandals and disasters. After eighteen months the public in Nunavut will chew them up and spit them out and their careers will be toast.
Udlu is a good choice, she will do okay at Economic Development. Ms. Kolola may also be in for a very rough ride at the NAC.
How the government supposed to work eh, like the last 15 odd years?
Maybe the government system needs to change? It has not been working trying to be like a government from NWT or southern provinces.
It’s really not what we wanted, the spirit of Nunavut is not there.
I think this is a great start, get more new and young professionals in there, Mr. Kusugak was a teacher, he knows what is needed in the schools and he is not afraid to make changes.
Much improvement over what we had the last 15 years.
Education is moving in the right direction. Time to roll up the sleeves and get to work! Quvianaluakuni! The education department has been in a decline for a while, and with Joanasie and Kusugak, it will be a slow change but it will be a good one!
In the South, Deputy Ministers are very seasoned executives usually moving up the ranks as Directors, Exec Directors and ADM’s before taking the seat in the DM’s chair.
Truly, the GN seems to think mid level managers can become DM’s overnight. I wish you well.
Give me a break? Pujuut? deputy minister of education? in 2 or 3 years, education department will see structural damage.
News flash! Education department has been damage already, been a long time. I’m glad it’s taking the steps to change and improve.
It would be hilarious, if it wasn’t so ridiculous and sad…
Good luck everyone in the Education Dept.
They were put there because they are smarter than the average Bear! Good on positive comments for these young people in our GN, we can only go up from here on.
The negative responses just have green eyes, you can just see it between the lines.
I’ve seen a trend with the government.
People that are pleasing to the eyes get promoted and management jobs or any job, while regular Inuk-looking Inuit rarely go up the ladder.
#11 This is an interesting observation on your part. It’s also been scientifically proven to be true (in all cultures for that matter).
We will see soon enough that a good look and a good name are no substitute for an experienced and thoughtful mind.
I love comment#11!! Outstanding observation!!!
#3 on the brighter side, predictions are fluff. change is on the rise and will be better.
#11 where are you on the ladder of experience from the ground up? better to have past knowledge in management, working as a team, or a leader, than a fresh out of school Inuk expecting higher ladder positions.
How come NN didn’t include the fact that Pujjuut has a B.Ed? He has passion for education, more than the previous DM did. Education can’t get worse in Nunavut, it can stay shitty or it can get better. If Pujjuut puts the right team together, the dept can accomplish great things.
Alright, I’m not bad looking and work for the GN. Can’t wait to move up the ladder quick with my stunning good looks and charm
More trips to Greenland to observe the Education system.
#11 All DMs and ADMs are not very attractive (sorry, had to say it.) They do probably show up to work and are reliable. And not say petty s*%t like what you just said.
After so many years of watching my fellow Inuit get walked all over, I am happy to see the changes. It can only get better from here. Inuluta ajungiinata.
The DM pay listed here are not correct. They are getting paid a lot more than this.
All three of the new Deputy Ministers have the skills training and background to do a great deal to provide leadership to their respective Departments.
What an exciting time to see new senior administrators taking on these enormous tasks.
A big thanks to the outgoing DMs and become to the new team.
I am excited for them.
In all honesty the trend of some southern GN employees in the Director/Management role will stop hiring there friends from the south as soon as the new government puts there minds together. The dots are aligning.
The changes are happening for a good reason. The weeding out begins and people are on the edge. Perhaps the 80 percent Inuit employment rate will now rise. Sit back and watch.
I think this government can recruit more Inuit from the Inuvialuit, Alaska, Greenland, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut. If it so wants to.
asugu just family, and more family will get in boring, no wonder out of family never has a say, all mouth for other’s to hear but mainly it’s for family
Hopefully our new DM’s are Toronto Maple Leaf fans :D, otherwise it just won’t work out lol.
To all his acolytes, how on earth is Pujjuut Kusugak an appropriate choice for education? What experience does he have that would lead to this being ready for this position?
His last job was.. wait for it… co-ordinator of community affairs at the mine?
Oh yea. That sounds a bit like a “made up” position.
At least he’s an Inuk and he has a good last name, that’s the only reality of why he was chosen.
Nothing else.
Minister of Education and your DM, please have your exit plans in place too. I am for the change but I would pick people with experience but it’s also slim picking. I was reading about some comments about the new boss at Kativik education, never stay long enough to make (or to see) the change. But, good luck.
WOW! What a joke! I feel bad for the education system in Nunavut! DM with no experience managing an education department and roughly one year teaching experience? Does the Premier pick names randomly out of a hat? LOL wow…..
One of the new DMs has a fractious personality and unfocused work ethic, often setting up own staff to go against each other, with very little experience managing a division let alone a department with several divisions and programs. Running a government takes seasoned managers to managing budgets, rebuilding failing programs, building a strong staff (not dividing them). I think Quassa is getting poor advice from Kunuk, Okpik, Mearns, Akeeagok and others. The previous govts were merely keeping the machine oiled and keeping the Federal wolves at bay. This new batch will need more than skilled ADMs and directors to coach them otherwise they just punch in, punch out day to day and stare at the wall wondering how they got into the mess, and adding to it. I doubt the Ministers even know what to ask or demand just like all the others before them. Pride? A govt doesn’t run on that.
You know what? Mr. Kusugak ‘gets’ it. He doesn’t make excuses. He hold Inuit to a high standard. Yeah, he might not be fully experienced but he has kids in the system, a work ethic that should be encouraged, and a biological love for his territory. Let’s get behind the guy and cheer for him instead of predicting his failure. His failure means a failure for us all.
Obviously you guys don’t know Pujjuut, it’s nice to read your negative comments because later you will be eating them.
Merry Christmas.
#19 Don’t kid yourself, it could get much worse. Personally, I expect it will.
Maybe try some one with a proven track record next time. This pick is just magical thinking.
Hats off to Premier for great choice I’m a firm believer things will change for the betterment of Nunavumiut congratulations to new DM sarimagivagi
All the negative comments about the Department of Education, the schools, teachers, DM, ADM, Directors, etc. are useless. If you want your children to receive a proper education, make them go to school; make sure they complete their assigned homework and studies; make sure they get the needed sleep. If you want your children to be educated more cultural based, including language skills, make sure you continue and emphasize this at home. Blaming others and not taking on your responsibilities is a cheap way out, and unfortunately the norm in Nunavut. If you want to support the new Minister and DM of Education, get your kids to school and continue their education at home. Parents do have a job to do as well, the school only has your child for 6 hours of the day. Smarten up, be a good parent and role model, the results will maybe surprise you