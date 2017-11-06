NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut electrical utility explores geothermal energy potential

QEC seeks proposals for territorial geothermal feasibility study

The Qulliq Energy Corp.'s power plant in January 2015. QEC has just issued a request for proposals to look into the feasibility of geothermal power in the territory. (PHOTO BY BRIAN PEHORA)

In an effort to explore alternative energy North of 60, Nunavut’s power corporation is looking for someone to study and map geothermal power potential in each of Nunavut’s 25 communities.

A request for proposals issued in October by the Qulliq Energy Corp. asks interested parties to submit bids to develop a feasibility study reporting “on geothermal opportunities and its direct/indirect application for the territory of Nunavut.”

The final report will need to define areas in Nunavut with high geothermal potential and identify ways that power and heat can be generated from stores of energy naturally generated and existing beneath the earth’s crust.

Geothermal power comes from underground heat, generated at the earth’s dense, hot core. This heat is often vented, through water or steam, in areas around the planet where tectonic plates collide, creating easy potential for geothermal energy.

Iceland, for example, which straddles the North American and European plates, has taken advantage of its position to tap into geothermal energy by drilling down into the source and releasing the steam which turns a turbine and produces local electricity.

While Nunavut is far from tectonic plate boundaries, it still may be possible to drill into the earth and tap into that underground heat potential.

QEC hopes that by harnessing geothermal energy it can reduce its operational and maintenance costs.

The goal of the feasibility study is “to plan and provide for Nunavut’s long term needs for affordable energy, taking into consideration Nunavut’s desire to enhance energy self-reliance and to conserve energy and energy resources,” the request for proposals says.

“QEC has an incredible opportunity to expand the territory’s energy resources to include energy especially for off-grid towns and communities who require base load power. As no database for Nunavut has been formed to date, this project would be the first step to advance the geothermal industry and diversify QEC’s resources.”

Northern Vision, a collaboration of Canada’s northern governments, has listed potential possibilities for geothermal development in Yukon and the Northwest Territories—in some cases by using old mine shafts—but notes that no studies have yet been done in Nunavut.

The information collected in the QEC’s report will be made publicly available in the National Geothermal Database.

Interested contractors need to get their proposals in by Nov. 15 and the winning bidder must submit a final report by March 2018.