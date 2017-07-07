NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police use taser on distressed Taloyoak youth

17-year-old with machete said he wanted police to shoot him

In a spring marked by multiple police shootings of young men, in both Nunavut and Nunavik, police managed to deploy a taser on a distressed Taloyoak youth June 25. The 17-year-old was charged and released with conditions.

July 07, 2017 - 10:00 am

A young man from Taloyoak has been released from custody after assaulting a man with a machete and getting tasered by officers June 25.

According to a July 6 RCMP news release, officers responded to reports June 25 that a teenager, 17, had assaulted another young man, 19, with a machete, which sent the victim to the nursing station.

Shortly after arriving on scene, police found the 17-year-old brandishing the large knife. “The youth was extremely agitated and indicated he wanted the police to shoot him,” the news release says.

The youth went into a residence and after several attempts to de-escalate the situation, the youth ran off on the tundra with the knife.

RCMP followed him, according to the news release, and “attempted to negotiate his surrender,” but the teenager, “continued to challenge the officers’ commands and expressed he wanted the police to end his life.”

Eventually, one officer managed to distract the distressed youth while another got close enough to deploy a taser, “with success.”

The youth has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been released on conditions and his next court appearance, in Taloyoak, is Oct. 25.

“This matter could have ended much worse. Each high risk situation is different but through proper training, utilizing appropriate intervention options and de-escalation, the teenager was taken into custody without injuries,” RCMP say in the news release.

This incident follows several other interactions between distressed individuals and police officers in Nunavut and Nunavik where young men were shot dead by police.

On May 1, Jeremy Nuvviaq of Hall Beach posted on Facebook that friends should watch his livestream of “death by cop.” An officer ended up shooting him after an altercation with police at the man’s residence.

On March 18, a young man in Pond Inlet, age 20, was shot and killed by police after a confrontation with officers.

Several months before that, in Gjoa Haven, police shot and killed 21-year-old Charles Qirngnirq, on Dec. 19, after reports he had gone to the airport with a rifle and was walking around town with a gun.

In Nunavik, police shot and killed Illutak Anautak, 19, in Akulivik after he had entered several residences, stabbing family members. Anautak killed three and injured two others before he was fatally wounded.

Police in Quebec shot another man, aged 24, in Inukjuak, June 14. The man remains in critical condition in a Montreal hospital.