Nunavut police treat Pangnirtung fire as arson

No one injured in June 13 house fire

A June 13 fire in Pangnirtung destroyed a residential unit and caused smoke damage to adjoining units, RCMP say. No one was inside the unit at the time. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)

June 14, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Nunavut RCMP members have arrested an individual in Pangnirtung in connection with a June 13 fire in the south Baffin community.

Police said June 14 that they are treating the fire as arson.

Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a Nunavut Housing Corp. five-plex at around 9:30 p.m. June 13. Sources at the hamlet office say they used three water tankers and that the fire was quickly knocked down.

The fire destroyed the home and caused smoke damage to adjoining units, the RCMP said in a June 14 release.

No one was inside the main unit at the time of the fire.

Police and firefighters in Pangnirtung, home to about 1,500 people, continue to investigate the incident, the RCMP release said.