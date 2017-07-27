Nunavut police still seeking info on boy’s death
11-year-old Ray Taparti Jr. found dead in Rankin Inlet July 7
Nunavut police have identified the Rankin Inlet boy who died in the Kivalliq community earlier this month.
Ray Taparti Jr., 11, was first reported missing at the beginning of the month and later found dead July 7 in an industrial area of the community.
At the time, police called his death suspicious. Following an autopsy, Nunavut RCMP is now treating the death as homicide.
Police continue to seek information from the public or anyone who had contact with Taparti Jr. in the days before his death.
Nunavummiut can call the RCMP’s Major Crimes unit toll-free at 1-844-370-7729 or provide information anonymously at CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
This is just wrong wrong wrong!! myself as a parent can never imagine just the pain that this is…. Rankin Inlet a small town, what, how and why could this happen here. the parents need closure as well as us the parents of little kids whom are out and about. there is a murderer walking free please if anyone knows anything please say something. my heart goes out to the family who is suffering during this painful loss
C’mon people!!! Someone out there knows something they should come forward and say something. This is somebody’s child. Condolences to all affected. breaks my heart so much.
That was someone’s baby!!😡 Justice needs to be served, his family needs to heal.
My condolences to the community of Rankin, Especially to the friends and family of late Ray Taparti Jr. People of Rankin, Speak out to the children in regards this matter.
There is fear in each and everyone of us, which stops us from moving forward/speaking out/reaching out. There is someone who knows of this horrible incident and is eating them from the inside and is hurting emotionally and mentally. May God bless the family & community with peace, strength to heal, saimaaq their heart, minds. Amen
#4 Is that the only thing this “god” can do, respond to our need for consolation?
Whenever there is a tragedy we always hear the same things: “thoughts and prayers”. What a useless god who can only listen to our cries.
It makes one wonder if god even exists. Personally, I think not.