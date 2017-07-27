NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police still seeking info on boy’s death

11-year-old Ray Taparti Jr. found dead in Rankin Inlet July 7

Ray Taparti Jr., 11, was first reported missing at the beginning of the month and later found dead July 7 in an industrial area of Rankin Inlet. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Ray Taparti Jr., 11, was first reported missing at the beginning of the month and later found dead July 7 in an industrial area of Rankin Inlet. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

July 27, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Nunavut police have identified the Rankin Inlet boy who died in the Kivalliq community earlier this month.

Ray Taparti Jr., 11, was first reported missing at the beginning of the month and later found dead July 7 in an industrial area of the community.

At the time, police called his death suspicious. Following an autopsy, Nunavut RCMP is now treating the death as homicide.

Police continue to seek information from the public or anyone who had contact with Taparti Jr. in the days before his death.

Nunavummiut can call the RCMP’s Major Crimes unit toll-free at 1-844-370-7729 or provide information anonymously at CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.