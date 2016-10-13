NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police seize weed, cash in Rankin Inlet

Two men face charges

Police seized drugs and cash Oct. 7 in Rankin Inlet, shown here. (FILE PHOTO)

October 13, 2016 - 1:10 pm

Members of the Rankin Inlet RCMP detachment executed two search warrants Oct. 7, seizing drugs and cash, an RCMP news release said Oct. 12

They seized seven ounces of marijuana and $2,145 in cash.

Two Rankin Inlet men—who were not identifed by the RCMP—were arrested and charged in connection with the drugs and cash that police found.

A man, 44, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and unsafe storage of a firearm. Another man, 30, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The two have been released with conditions and are scheduled to appear Nov. 15 in court, in Rankin Inlet.

