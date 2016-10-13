NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut police seize ecstasy, weed, cash in Iqaluit

Man, 32, and teenager face possession, trafficking charges

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Here's a look at the drugs and cash police in Iqaluit seized Oct. 9. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP) Here's a look at the drugs and cash police in Iqaluit seized Oct. 9. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP)

October 13, 2016 - 8:30 am

A sizeable stash of ecstasy and weed won’t be making it onto the streets of Iqaluit.

That’s because members of the Iqaluit RCMP detachment carried out a search warrant Oct. 9 at an Iqaluit residence, where they seized drugs and cash.

The seizure included 400 pills of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, 1.1 pounds of marijuana and $1,095 in cash.

Two Iqaluit residents have been charged as a result of the seizure, the Nunavut RCMP said Oct. 12.

Jesse Crooks, 32, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He has been released with conditions, with a court date set for Nov.14 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit..

The second person facing similar charges is a 17-year-old, also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, who was released with conditions and a later court date, the RCMP said.

“Removing these drugs will make our communities healthier and safer,” the RCMP said.

If you have any information on individuals or groups involved with illegal activities in your community, call your local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).