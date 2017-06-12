Nunavut RCMP officer stabbed in weekend altercation
18-year-old Cambridge Bay man arrested
A Nunavut RCMP officer is in stable condition after being stabbed during a June 11 altercation in Cambridge Bay.
Officers in the Kitikmeot community of about 1,700 responded to a disturbance just before midnight where an 18-year-old man was reportedly yelling and waving a firearm, the RCMP said in a June 12 release.
Officers pursued the suspect into a residence. Although police discovered the firearm was in fact a pellet gun, the teenager stabbed one of the officers as the officer attempted to detain him inside the home.
The injured RCMP member was medevaced to a Yellowknife hospital, where police say the officer’s condition remains stable.
A Cambridge Bay man, 19, was arrested and remains in custody.
Charges are pending while the investigation continues, police said June 12.