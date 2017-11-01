NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police investigate snowmobile-water truck collision

Three teens injured in Oct. 26 accident

Three teens riding a snowmobile collided with a municipal water truck in Pond Inlet last week. No one was seriously injured in the accident. (FILE PHOTO)

November 01, 2017 - 9:15 am

Police are investigating a vehicle collision between a municipal water truck and a snowmobile that injured three teenagers last week.

RCMP officers in Pond Inlet responded to the Oct. 26 accident where a snowmobile with a teenaged driver and two passengers, aged 16, 16 and 18, collided with a hamlet water truck.

Police say the crash happened along a sharp curve just past a marked intersection in the north Baffin community.

Two of the teens were treated at the local health centre and released, while the third was medevaced to Iqaluit where he remains in stable condition.

The driver of the water truck was not injured.

Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the collision, police said, of their ongoing investigation.