Nunavut police defuse yet another firearms scare

Pond Inlet woman charged with pointing loaded gun at police vehicle

STEVE DUCHARME



RCMP members on Aug. 1 took a loaded gun away from a Pond Inlet woman who had pointed it at a police vehicle. The Nunavut RCMP urge people to properly store firearms and ammunition and use trigger or cable locks. (FILE PHOTO) RCMP members on Aug. 1 took a loaded gun away from a Pond Inlet woman who had pointed it at a police vehicle. The Nunavut RCMP urge people to properly store firearms and ammunition and use trigger or cable locks. (FILE PHOTO)

August 03, 2017 - 1:10 pm

A Pond Inlet woman faces criminal charges after she pointed a gun at RCMP officers who were responding to reports of domestic violence at her residence, Aug. 1.

The 36-year-year-old woman, who was not identified by name, faces charges for pointing a firearm and has been released from custody following a promise to appear in court, according to an Aug. 3 RCMP news release.

“This could have ended much differently had it not been for the vigilant efforts of our members,” Inspector Jeff Asmundson said in a statement.

RCMP officers went to a residence in Pond Inlet Aug. 1, after hearing reports from residents in the community about domestic violence.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they were greeted by the female resident pointing a firearm at their vehicle,” the RCMP said.

The standoff was resolved. After they took the firearm from the woman, officers determined that the firearm was loaded.

The woman is scheduled to appear before a judge Sept. 18 during the Nunavut Court of Justice’s next circuit in Pond Inlet.

Nunavummiut are encouraged to contact local Nunavut RCMP detachments to request free trigger-locks for their weapons.

“We want to remind the public to properly store their firearms and ammunition, complete with trigger and/or cable locks and secured in a locked gun cabinet,” the RCMP said.

The RCMP typically deals with one firearms-related incident in Nunavut every two or three days. However the territory has experienced a surge in gun-related standoffs with police so far this year that have ended in fatalities.