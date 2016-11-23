NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police charge Gjoa Haven woman after person injured in assault

Woman, 45, charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, property damage

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A Gjoa Haven woman, 45, faces charges in connection with an alleged stabbing that took place Nov. 20. (PHOTO/WIKIPEDIA COMMONS) A Gjoa Haven woman, 45, faces charges in connection with an alleged stabbing that took place Nov. 20. (PHOTO/WIKIPEDIA COMMONS)

November 23, 2016 - 4:00 pm

A 45-year-old Gjoa Haven woman faces three charges, including aggravated assault, in connection with an incident Nov. 20 in the western Nunavut community, the Nunavut RCMP said in a release.

On Nov. 20, at 4:15 p.m., members of the Goja Haven RCMP were called to a residence to investigate a report of an assault with a weapon.

When they arrived they found an individual with what a Nov. 23 news release called “non-life threatening wounds.”

Police brought the person—who was not identified in the release and whose age and gender are not given— to the local health centre.

They were later discharged to recover at home.

Police arrested a woman, 45, who faces charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, and mischief causing damages of more than $5,000.

The woman was released, with conditions, and will appear before the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Jan. 18, 2017.