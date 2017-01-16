NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police arrest two Rankin Inlet men on drug charges

Police seized weed and cash Jan. 11

January 16, 2017 - 7:00 am

Police in Rankin Inlet have seized weed, drug paraphernalia and cash.

On Jan. 11, as part of an investigation in Rankin Inlet, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the community, a Jan. 13 news release from the RCMP said.

The search resulted in the seizure of 295 individually wrapped grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash, the release said.

In connection with this seizure and investigation, two Rankin Inlet adult men have been charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have been released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Rankin Inlet in Nunavut Court of Justice on March 14, the RCMP said.

The RCMP did not identify the two men charged.

