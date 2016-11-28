NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut police arrest man after early morning shooting

Baker Lake resident shot inside a home early Nov. 28

Baker Lake RCMP arrested a man who allegedly shot someone inside a local home early Nov. 28. (FILE PHOTO)

November 28, 2016 - 9:29 am

Another Nunavut community faced a violent morning Nov. 28 after a Baker Lake resident was shot inside a local residence.

Nunavut RCMP said that Baker Lake police responded to a shooting in Baker Lake’s 4000 block Nov. 28 at 5:30 a.m.

Police say the victim of the shooting was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the local health centre, while the suspect who allegedly shot the individual barricaded himself inside the home.

RCMP arrested a 23-year-old man a few hours later. Police say no charges have been laid as the RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Situation in Baker Lake has concluded and a male has been taken into custody. — RCMP in Nunavut (@RCMPNunavut) November 28, 2016

Meanwhile, an armed man in Resolute Bay remains at large as of the morning of Nov. 28, the Nunavut RCMP said Nov. 28 in an initial news release and a later update.