NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut plans territorial inquiry into missing and murdered women

Nunavut inquiry will include examination of domestic violence

JANE GEORGE



Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, seen here at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay, says he hopes the MMIWG inquiry in Nunavut will also shed light on domestic violence in the territory. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, seen here at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay, says he hopes the MMIWG inquiry in Nunavut will also shed light on domestic violence in the territory. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

October 07, 2016 - 9:59 am

CAMBRIDGE BAY—People in Nunavut will get to weigh in on the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

That news was delivered in person by Keith Peterson, Nunavut’s justice minister and Cambridge Bay MLA this week, in his hometown, at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s annual general meeting.

The plan, not yet formally announced, is to hold a special inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls [MMIWG] for Nunavut, using the same terms of reference as for the larger national inquiry, announced this past August, said Peterson, speaking Oct. 5 to the AGM.

For its inquiry, Nunavut has asked for the additional consideration of domestic violence, due to the high level of domestic violence in the territory, Peterson said.

This expanded orientation was confirmed Oct. 6 by Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, who also came to the KIA meeting.

Taptuna had already brought up that need last February, saying the inquiry should look “at the root causes around systematic domestic violence against women in Nunavut.”

While there are few missing Inuit women in Nunavut, Taptuna told Nunatsiaq News that he hopes the inquiry’s look at domestic violence—which has led to the murder of many Nunavut women—will raise awareness nationally about that issue.

The inquiry will generally look at the factors contributing to higher levels of violence in Nunavut and the greater vulnerability to violence within Nunavut, says a GN document on the inquiry obtained by Nunatsiaq News.

Peterson, and Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Nunavut’s minister responsible for the Status of Women, will co-lead the inquiry, which will see the territory’s departments of justice, executive and intergovernmental affairs as well as family services working with other jurisdictions.

Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the RCMP and others have formed a working group to plan details, support families and help with appropriate follow-up in the inquiry where “Nunavut’s languages and Inuit culture will be considered,” says the GN document.

The Nunavut inquiry will have the ability to summon witnesses, including police, government and others.

And the GN says that if you have a loved one who was murdered or is missing, you may have the opportunity to participate in the inquiry where counselling services will be available before, during and after any appearances.

The commission may also cover expenses for witnesses to participate, although the rules for this funding are yet to be determined

Details on dates, locations and participants haven’t been finalized yet, either.

In the meantime, you can call the GN victims’ services toll-free line at 1-866-456-5216 to speak to someone about the inquiry and your story.

If you or someone you know needs help or support, you can also call the national, toll-free crisis call line 24/7 at 1-844-413-6649 or the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333.

Along with the inquiry, $16.17 million will be distributed by the commission over four years for the creation of family information liaison units in each province and territory and to increase victims’ services funding for families of MMIWG and survivors of violence.

These supports will be available to families, loved ones, survivors, elders, youth, local organizations, the GN says.