Nunavut outfitters facing Wildlife Act charges
Charges relate to alleged interactions with wildlife near Qikiqtarjuaq this past spring
Nunavut tourism operator Arctic Kingdom is facing multiple charges under Nunavut’s Wildlife Act, stemming from alleged unlicensed activities the company organized last winter in Qikiqtarjuaq.
According to documents filed with the Nunavut Court of Justice, dated June 15, the company was charged with four violations under the Wildlife Act, one for each day from March 25 to 28 of this year.
The section of the act Arctic Kingdom contravened is the same for each charge, and relates to organizing an activity to “interact, manipulate, or closely observe wildlife without a license.”
Lawyers appeared briefly before a judge at the Nunavut Court of Justice July 4, requesting an adjournment of the matter until Sept. 26.
If those charges proceed to trial—and if Arctic Kingdom is found guilty—the act allows a judge to impose fines of between $500 and $1 million.
The sum of the fine takes into account the level of harm committed to the animals, any profits gained, a history of non-compliance under the Wildlife Act, and any contraventions of bylaws set by the local hunting and trapping association.
Arctic Kingdom is based in Iqaluit and has been offering private and group tours of the Canadian Arctic since its founding in 1999.
In 2013, a group of travellers taking part in the outfitter’s tour of the Northwest Passage were stranded when the ice they were camping on broke free of the floe edge near Arctic Bay.
The following year, in 2014, another emergency forced a tour group near Pond Inlet to cut its trip short—abandoning sheets of plywood, gas canisters, plastic crates and other building supplies across the floe edge.
Staff later returned to the site to clean it up, but not before photos of the site spurred an outcry from Nunavummiut on social media.
This week, Arctic Kingdom got the go-ahead from the Nunavut Impact Review Board to facilitate a Red Bull TV extreme mountain biking project on Axel Heiberg Island in Nunavut’s High Arctic.
(16) Comments:
So what exactly are the charges for???? This is an incomplete news article. What are the four violations under the Wildlife Act? What did they do???
Can we expect NIRB will have security on site to control the going out of perimeter of games and to monitor the obvious red flags of past problems Arctic Kingdom has encountered and created?
The revenue from this game may bring enough cash flow to pay for the future fines Arctic Kingdom will have to pay from the last red flag problem purposely created and before the court of law.
the news industry has so much power to damage businesses reputations. Baffin deli for example.
Day 1 - they interacted, manipulated, or closely observed wildlife without a licence; again on days 2,3, and 4. Those are the four charges.
Sounds pretty serious. Observing wildlife. Also the nerve of them to do it 4 straight days in a row.
“and any contraventions of bylaws set by the local hunting and trapping association”
Can someone tell me how you can be charged under an HTA bylaw? I’m not seeing it in the Wildlife Act or regulations? Unless there’s condition in their license that Arctic Kingdom has to respect bylaws set by the HTA, but how appropriate is that?
What if the HTA passes a bylaw saying that all outfitters must wear tootoos at all times and announce their presence on the land by singing “The Yellow Rose of Texas” every 15 minutes?
Clearly someone didn’t stroke the right people in the HTA. If we’re going to decide that tourism is a big up and coming industry for Nunavut we can’t have HTAs running around making whimsical decisions to punish outfitters for no good reason. Give them power, sure, but it has to be accountable and transparent.
So much this is and you never heard anything yet , wow my post does not get posted for some reason on other comments , now you hear me one day and now you will have me post on FB and see how NN likes and not follows up with bigger issues we have with HTA’s , this sure is on Bylaws with charges AK is getting , I fine them $ 100k start off , see if they like doing things without the HTA’s approvals , sorry no names to point at the moment .
Eye’s and ears
#3 Again: The media didn’t tell Baffin Deli to use Windex to clean their meat slicer. Then, as now, the company in question has contravened regulations. If they had not broken the rules, there would be nothing to report.
No wonder many tourism providers choose to work with the NWT or Yukon. Nunavut is a disastrously difficult territory to work with.
You need a license to observe wildlife??!! Quick, everybody hide! We’re all guilty!!!!!
#10. Yes, maybe you all ought to be charged. Two wrongs do not make a right.
Unless you are hunting, there is no good reason to harass wildlife by getting in their face by “closely observing” them.
If they were licensed, they would have terms and conditions to adhere to such as in how close and for how long to approach different species to limit the disturbance. This also can help the tourist keep off the local menu.
Leave the animals alone until you need them. You get taught this from a very early age. How hard is that to follow.
#9 I agree, Nunavut is a disaster on almost every imaginable level.
Lawyers will make a bundle out of this crap. Seriously, can the Court process real crimes?
The wilderness is not a zoo. So they go out and “rough it” by setting up lavish tables and eat gourmet meals? Then when the ice that they SHOULD know better than to be on makes a creaking noise it’s head for the hills…wouldn’t want the rich to get injured or have a bad experience….and THEN just leave all their trash, gas cans, tents, etc. Common sense here people. I remember the pictures that were all over facebook and it was pathetic. And it wasn’t just a couple days later that they “went to clean up” It was more like a week. #11 you said it right Leave the animals alone until you need them.
As someone who has worked in various levels of government and provinces/territories, I find the statement by #9 to be quite ridiculous. The company applied for and obtained a license to undertake certain activities and any license would have regulations associated with it. If you break the conditions of the license or permit you should be fully charged; the company is lucky their license wasn’t revoked while the charges are proceeding through the judicial system. Follow the rules and governments are quite easy to deal with.
At #15 this is NUNAVUT where you can be charged by violating regulations and yet still acquire a licence or a permit while the charges are still in the court process. Just shows how much you can get away with anything you do in NUNAVUT.