Nunavut org president chooses a Pootoogook print for PM Trudeau
Aluki Kotierk, less than two months into her four-year term as president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., thought long and hard about what to present Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his recent trip to Iqaluit.
In the end, Kotierk chose a print by the late Kinngait artist Annie Pootoogook, called “Homecoming.”
“I told the prime minister I hope the print gives him as much joy as it gives me when I look at it,” Kotierk told Nunatsiaq News Feb. 13 from Ottawa’s NTI office before spending the day in meetings.
Kotierk presented the artwork during Trudeau’s one-day visit to Iqaluit Feb. 9, which he made to announce the official creation of a new Inuit-Crown political body.
The print shows about a dozen Inuit gathered indoors around a newborn baby.
But there are many layers to the picture, and to its selection as a gift for Trudeau, Kotierk said.
“It speaks to a challenge [Inuit] have, in that women are sent away from their home communities to have babies, rather than being with their family, when their bond should be strengthened.”
The print also shows the Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit value of inunnguiniq, which has been translated into English as “it takes a village to raise a child.”
“To me the picture says, ‘we’re going to work together to create a being who can contribute meaningfully to society,’” Kotierk said.
And in Kotierk’s mind, the baby is likely named after a loved one who has died, keeping with Inuit tradition and speaking to reconciliation between generations.
“When I look at this print, I hear the Inuit, all of whom look modern and all different ages and genders, speaking Inuktitut”—another reason Kotierk chose this print as Trudeau’s visit fell within Inuktitut language and literacy month.
“There’s a transfer of knowledge across different ages and generations going on.
“Politically, I wanted to give a print showing people because I told the prime minister, when he thinks of Nunavut, it’s not just land and wildlife, but people especially that we need to invest in.”
The fact that the artwork was by Pootoogook—whose life came to a sudden end in the fall of 2016 when her body was found on the banks of the Rideau River in Ottawa—was likely not lost on Trudeau.
The death of the world-famous artist, whose pictures often showed stark scenes of everyday life in Nunavut, sparked international headlines, in part because it was a tragic reminder of the daily challenges facing some Inuit struggle with.
The death of Pootoogook, 46, also pled an Ottawa police officer to make racist comments online. He later apologized for his remarks and was disciplined.
Kotierk said Trudeau put his hand over his heart and seemed moved with the presentation of “Homecoming.”
Besides the emotionally-charged content of the print itself, Kotierk, in her first elected post as a politician, had to suppress nerves and anxiety to present the gift to the prime minister.
As she waited in the boardroom Feb. 9 for Trudeau’s arrival, Kotierk said she quickly realized how scripted and orchestrated every minute of Trudeau’s visit was.
“I started to get shaky, feeling butterflies inside because I realized the immensity, that I would be presenting something to a person that everyone thinks is so important.”
So Kotierk said she left the boardroom, went into her office and, even though security personnel were stationed all over the building, including her office, Kotierk stood in front of a photo of her and her grandmother.
“I felt emotional standing there. ‘If only she could be here to see this, who I’ve become and what I’m doing. How would she behave?’” Kotierk remembered thinking.
“And I realized I was grounded. That I had nothing to fear and nothing to feel less than. I was there as an equal, and he was coming to my territory to meet me. I felt resolve—emotional, but resolve.”
When Kotierk greeted Trudeau, she said she did so in Inuktitut, translating “Nunavut” into English, “Our Land.”
“I wanted that to sink in. We’re part of Canada, but it’s also our land. I was happy to present a gift on behalf of Nunavut Inuit, and that he made the time to come visit us.”
(9) Comments:
Sweet, the NTI president says, he was coming to “MY” territory. Would of been more nice if she said “OUR” territory. This is what happens when you have too much power.
It sounds like this woman is in over her head in new job. I wish her all the best.
Uhm… the next two sentences seem to address what you’re hung up about #1 (Arctic Circle)...
“When Kotierk greeted Trudeau, she said she did so in Inuktitut, translating “Nunavut” into English, “Our Land.”
“I wanted that to sink in. We’re part of Canada, but it’s also our land. I was happy to present a gift on behalf of Nunavut Inuit, and that he made the time to come visit us.”
“Politically, I wanted to give a print showing people because I told the prime minister, when he thinks of Nunavut, it’s not just land and wildlife, but people especially that we need to invest in.”
That part seems so important… I spoke with a lawyer that was in town once and he listed off some of the reasons why he was here, what he was working for… the land, the environment, the wildlife, the water…
I had to suggest to him that people were important too because they weren’t on his list
#1 enough already, bet you are looking at every step Kotierk is taking, bet you cant wait for her to fall when you should be helping a fellow Inuit Leader no matter how much power/money she has. I do not know Kotierk personally but she has a good head on her, glad she picked the late Artist Annie Pootoogook’s work. I too wish I had one of her prints.
Well done! I think we should be proud to have Aluki Kotierk in this role. Congratulations
I agree #5, someone like #1 has it against Kotierk, it doesn’t matter what she does this type of person will attack her.
Too common, we need to help and be more positive.
Quote: “I started to get shaky, feeling butterflies inside because I realized the immensity, that I would be presenting something to a person that everyone thinks is so important.”
There’s a word for that feeling and it’s called “starstruck.” Starstruck. Nothing wrong with that if you are a regular person.
But if you want to call yourself a leader, you have to realize that Justin Trudeau is just another guy, in this case a politician with his own agenda. His agenda is not your agenda. Remember that, Aluki.
Which means you have to be able to look him in the eye as an equal, not a fan quaking and shaking in front of a Hollywood celebrity. To do that you will have to mature as a person, and do it quickly. Because that is what leaders do.
As President you are new, having always been a civil servant who served a Minister who told you how high, what where and when.
Now you have to think for yourself, take firm stands, set a tone, be confident and professional, because you are a President - not a civil servant anymore cow-towing to Ministers and Premiers.
Get firm, set a direction and lead.
Good luck.