Nunavut officials say Bill 37 will strengthen DEAs
Education Act amendments would give local authorities a say in territory-wide education policy
Bill 37, which contains the Government of Nunavut’s proposed amendments to the territory’s education act, would give local education authorities a greater say and control in developing education policy through a new elected council, the Department of Education’s top officials said, March 10.
District education authorities, which administer schools in Nunavut’s 25 communities, “require a better mechanism to present their priorities to decision-makers in the legislative assembly,” and need “more operational support in their day-to-day work and the authority to use that support as they see fit,” said Kathy Okpik, Nunavut’s deputy minister of education, in a technical briefing with reporters.
“These two objectives are achieved through the establishment of a district education council,” she said, reiterating an idea the department first put forward earlier this year.
The DEA Council will eventually replace a similar body called the Coalition of Nunavut District Education Authorities.
The new body would be created by several amendments to the Education Act of 2008, which Okpik called the “first major piece of legislation that the government put through” since the territory’s establishment in 1999.
“The lessons learned from 2008 up to today were really the catalyst for the whole review,” she said.
Okpik and other Department of Education officials said the bill incorporates feedback the government has been collecting since 2015, after a special committee to review the Education Act made recommendations on it.
“We heard the concern of many Nunavummiut who told us that they feel government consultations do not have a real impact,” Okpik said. “To address this, we made a significant effort to incorporate what we heard into the amendments that you see in Bill 37.”
Premier Peter Taptuna’s government flagged reform of the Education Act as a priority with the start of its mandate in 2013.
That same year, a critical review by the Auditor General of Canada found the GN will fail to achieve its stated goal: a fully bilingual school system, with Inuktut used from kindergarten to Grade 12 as a language of instruction.
Bill 37 creates more modest targets for education in the Inuit language, setting 2029 as the target date for “full delivery of bilingual education” up to Grade 9, Okpik said.
The original act called for bilingual education from kindergarten through to Grade 12 by 2019, but “unfortunately, there are major implementation challenges that prevent us from reaching this goal,” she said.
To meet the goal, Okpik acknowledged the government must “greatly increase Inuktut-language capacity through a revamped Inuit Employment Plan,” as well as “standardize vocabulary for use in curriculum for programs of study.”
The government has hired roughly 115 to 130 of the 300 Inuit classroom teachers it needs to achieve its target of fully bilingual education, said John MacDonald, the assistant deputy minister of education.
Teachers earn their credentials from the Nunavut Teacher Education Program.
Much of Bill 37 clarifies the roles of the Department of Education and district education authorities in the delivery of education.
Essentially, the department’s role is to deliver a standard Nunavut-wide curriculum, and the DEA’s role to provide “local program enhancements.”
“These are programs that modify the standardized ministerial program, to reflect local cultural, linguistic and economic priorities,” said Mark Lucas, legislation analyst for the Department of Education.
The local adjustments allow DEAs to tailor education to the community’s needs through added programs, on top of the Nunavut-wide standard curriculum.
The new council of district education authorities, or “DEA Council,” an elected body independent from the government with representation from all the regions, will have a say in developing Nunavut-wide education programming.
Like the existing DEA coalition, the council will be free to criticize the government.
Also, the more prominent council will submit annual reports on the state of the education system in Nunavut, which the minister of education would table in the legislature, Lucas said.
“What that creates that we don’t have now, is an ability for the council to speak directly to the decision-makers in the legislative assembly about DEA priorities,” he said.
The bill states the Council will be involved in long-term planning of the education system through twice-annual meetings with the minister, where they will discuss DEA operations, delivery of education programs, including updates to curriculum, language of instruction, and inclusive education.
Bill 37 passed second reading in the legislative assembly March 9, and has been sent to the assembly’s standing committee on legislation.
Once the bill passes, “coming into force for amendments related to the DEA Council will be delayed, with a deadline of July 1, 2020,” Okpik said.
“There will be a transition period during which time the Coalition of Nunavut DEAs will continue to be funded at its current level.”
The Coalition of Nunavut DEAs has said it’s wary of the council but had no immediate comment to make about the bill, March 10, and noted the issue will “certainly” be discussed at a general meeting at the end of the month.
BILL 37, Nunavut Legislative Assembly by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
The GN will fail to meet it’s stated goal of a bilingual education system.
So the response is to create ‘more modest targets’ ??
Sounds a lot like social promotion, doesnt it?
Will there be anyone on these local committees who has actually graduated grade 12, let alone has a university degree? Just wondering where their expertise in education will come from?
Hopefully not some mystical source.
#1 No, it doesn’t sound like social promotion at all actually.
It does sound like a cold hard dose of reality however.
Keep living in fantasy land. All this talk about DEAs is a bunch of BS. I haven’t seen a DEA yet that has any affect at improving schools. They are more likely to interfere and break the law. Success and failure lay solidly with teaching staff. But keep those honorarium cheques coming. We’ll all just keep pretending that DEA members that set foot in school maybe once a month for a quick meeting are “operating” our schools.
I understand the importance of bilingualism and ensuring that the Inuktitut language survives for many years to come but I feel that being able to do math, read, and write should take priority above all else in the education system.
There are too many children within the education system in Nunavut who are passed on to the next grade when they can barely keep up with their assigned work. How many kids can actually read/write at a literate level or at their grade level? Perhaps if we stopped the practice of ‘social passing’ and started holding kids back a grade it would be very apparent where the emphasis in education needs to be.
Section 202 of the Ed Act allows for the establishment of private schools.
If there is such a high level of dissatisfaction on bi-lingual education, or GN administration generally of the public school system, perhaps someone should start a Inuinnaq private school.
In a private school, you could make it uni-lingual instruction if you so desired, and do whatever you had to gather Inuktun language instruction expertise over and above what the GN is doing.
Enough of the back seat driving.
The Francophones are not complaining 17 years after Nunavut was formed that they cannot get their kids taught in French up here. They exercised their rights under the law. Bless them for that. So should we.
NTI and the RIAs fund NS down in Ottawa. If they can do that, then surely our Inuit Orgs should find it a simple thing to fund a private school for Inuit instruction inside Nunavut.
“What that creates that we don’t have now, is an ability for the council to speak directly to the decision-makers in the legislative assembly about DEA priorities,” he said.”
Does anyone know how to write a letter to their MLA?
No one needs permission to speak directly to decision makers, except maybe North Korea.
Nunavut is such a fear-driven environment. They should get rid of a whole bunch of Deputy Ministers. Embarrassing bunch of fools.
Who wants the DEAs to be strengthened (or weakened), and why?
The only reason I can imagine for wanting the DEAs to be strengthened is to be able to blame them for the next failure of the Education System in Nunavut.
Be wary of responsibility without authority and without resources.
As in elected members it must be boring job to do Day to day things maybe they would have meetings every week by working with all 25 communities.
The DEA rubber stamps monthly principal reports. They never take them and investigate or confirm if they are true. Why not visit the school and ask a random student or staff member if such an event even happened in the school. DEA members should have to visit a school for 10 minutes every 2-3 months. Lol! It would be a start.
I think a change in DM and ADM is required for this department.