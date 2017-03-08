Nunavut must hire more, train better to improve health care: auditor general
Latest OAG report says local health care compromised by severe deficiencies
Nunavut nurses and other health care professionals are not getting the support they need from Nunavut’s health department, creating large gaps in capacity, training and safety, according to a comprehensive report released March 7 by the Auditor General of Canada.
It’s a debilitating, front-end deficit that could severely compromise the quality of health care for Nunavummiut, the report concluded.
“While the Department of Health had procedures for reviewing and improving the quality of health services, these procedures were seldom followed,” principal investigator James McKenzie told reporters in Iqaluit’s Arctic Hotel, around the same time the report was being tabled across the street at Nunavut’s legislature.
While provinces have their own auditors general, the territories do not and so the Office of the Auditor General of Canada is responsible for auditing the performance of territorial governments.
The OAG has examined numerous Nunavut departments and programs and released numerous reports, including reports on education, child and family services, schools and childcare facilities, and corrections.
This week’s health care report is based on interviews the Office of the Auditor General conducted with senior managers, health care providers, community representatives and Inuit organizations.
Investigators visited seven undisclosed community health centres across Nunavut’s three regions: the Kitikmeot, Kivalliq and Qikiqtaaluk.
The OAG laid down 17 recommendations, calling on the Government of Nunavut to provide up-to-date training for nurses, track the performance and needs of community health care providers, and also resolve capacity problems that cripple the department.
That’s because more than 500 indefinite positions—or 46.6 per cent of the department’s permanent workforce—were vacant as of Dec. 31 2016, the report said.
During the 2015-16 fiscal year, the Department of Health spent about $16.3 million on agency nurses—or nurses hired through a contractor—along with $15 million on casual employees, the report said.
Based on information provided, the auditor general says it takes on average about 562 calendar days for the department to hire a new employee after a position becomes vacant—about 18 months.
The report recommended the Department of Health develop and implement a human resources strategy because none exists right now. It also said Health should work with the Department of Finance—responsible for human resources within the entire GN—to streamline the hiring process.
Meanwhile, the capacity crisis is having a snowball effect on service across the territory, weakening full-time staff morale and hurting the quality of training for basic diagnostic or interpretation services.
“Several department officials told us that there was a lack of training for X-ray takers,” the report noted.
It then cited a 2014-15 investigation by the health department concluding that 45 per cent of X-ray images taken in certain communities “were of poor quality for diagnostic purposes, raising concerns about risks to patients, staff and the department.”
The auditor general noted that approximately $950,000 was earmarked for enhanced training for X-ray staff in the government’s budget last year.
But the health department isn’t dedicating base funding for orientation and training programs, instead relying on external grants or internal non-training funds to deliver them ad hoc, the report said.
“There was also no systematic monitoring of the licenses and certifications requiring renewal after a community health nurse was hired,” the report said. It recommended the department create systems to monitor the level of training among employees, while creating dedicated resources to bring them up to speed.
As for the impact those shortfalls are having on patients, the auditor general doesn’t know—partly because the Department of Health doesn’t know either.
“The Department of Health did not track the number or type of incidents involving patient care… [and] could not analyze such incidents to identify problems and trends,” the report said.
Investigators received 93 incident reports after requests to the department, but were told those reports represented “only a portion of the incident reports produced, and that incidents were under-reported.”
Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes released a statement, shortly after the report was tabled in the legislature, thanking the auditor general’s office for the insights and recommendations put forward in its investigation.
“The Government of Nunavut is committed to providing quality health care services. This report reinforces the actions and direction already in place to improve health care delivery and services for Nunavummiut,” Hickes said.
“The Department of Health and the Department of Finance agreed with our recommendations,” McKenzie said at a media briefing.
“The successful implementation of these recommendations will be important to strengthening the delivery of heath care services in Nunavut.”
My guess, the HR Gestapo is so afraid of giving the available indeterminant positions to non-beneficiaries that they will drag their feet on hiring until the day that there are enough qualified Inuit to fill them. That day, however, may never come.
Again, just a guess.
Give all those job to beneficiaries…45%! think of all the money people in small communities could earn and take home to their families? Maybe a program that did like on the job training for nurse and doctor stuff…no more down south people giving out tylenol and telling us to go home…again on the job training cause how hard could it be?
There is a big problem in the North for people just coming to work on time and consistently. People complain about the lack of service they are getting not just in Health Care but other Government Departments, and it is often a result of
a)someone who didn’t come to work,
b) is on long term administrative leave,
or c) the position has such high turn over that there is no consistency in service.
There needs to be a stress placed on coming to work, the benefits of long term employment, and the GN needs to stop this practice of putting people on long term leave for a year(while still paying them) to dismiss individuals.
This statement goes for both southerners who work in the north and locals. Until the acceptable standard changes it will be the same. Lets up the acceptable standard in the North to better the communities!
@2: just because the health system is in bad shape doesn’t mean we should keep it that way. Handing out Tylenol shouldn’t be the norm. By hiring unqualified people you’ll just get more of that. People deserve better.
There are plenty of opportunities for Nunavummiut to get health care training.
I agree with #2, lets just give all of the jobs to local beneficiaries. After all, Nurses and Doctors don’t require any education what so ever! I am sure if there are any life saving procedures that you need to know, you can just pick them up along the way. Problem solved!
-or-
You can actually attend the 4 year nursing program offered at the Arctic College and LEGALLY become a nurse and THEN get a job at the hospital.
Too many people here don’t understand that you need the education BEFORE you get the job, not during.
Working in the health care world is not for everybody.
It takes years of training ( 5 to 6 years) and very hard one at that to be qualified to do this kind of work.
How many `` trainees`` are willing to put in this time of commitment before taking on the job?
Most trainees whether in the health field or otherwise `` quit`` after a few months . Ask yourself why.
Studying very hard to achieve proficiency in anything does not seem to be very popular
It`s too easy just to float into a job for a few months until you are shown the door or you choose yet `` another career`` and the Gov switches you to yet another training program .
Lack of training dollars is not the problem ( witness the huge pile of money that NTI has got last year for that very reason ) It`s the lack of long term comitment to a career that is the problem.
Took two comments to show the real problem in Nunavut. “Just give them a job” really you want joe blow training on the job as a nurse. Hey it’s ok you came late your patient died.
Go to school earn your job have some dignity in the matter.
Fill all jobs immediately and then as a territory we can see where te actual issues are. Simply giving inuks jobs because they are inuk just is a cop out and further puts Inuit down. Basically says Inuit can’t obtain the job like anyone else, which they can!
How about the most recent overtime report. Average employee of the Health Department made nearly $20,000 in OT alone. Can thank the over-use of temporary nurses via placement agencies for that in a system where mentoring and taking care of your employees is harder than simply overspending on 6-8week contract workers who don’t give a damn about anything but getting paid. Take care of your workers that have been here a long time, survey them for ways to improve, act on those recommendations and for god sakes create mentorship programs where people who want to get into nursing can be exposed to it in a productive manner. That or open the flood gates to immigrant nurses, preferably Philippino, so we can get some decent health care for once!
Lack of housing for these positions is likely an issue in filing them as well.