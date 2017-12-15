NEWS: Nunavut

New mayors, councillors chosen for many Nunavut communities

13 mayors elected across the territory Dec. 11; one election postponed

Pamela Gross was elected mayor of Cambridge Bay Dec. 11. She replaces Jeannie Ehaloak, the former mayor of Cambridge Bay, who was elected as MLA for the community Nov. 30.

December 15, 2017 - 10:30 am

Nunavut has 13 newly elected mayors following municipal polls held across the territory earlier this week.

On Monday, Dec. 11, all but one of Nunavut’s 25 communities hosted municipal elections.

Until Nunavut’s fixed election date legislation kicks in for 2019, Nunavut’s hamlets continue to stagger their elections for council seats, meaning only some mayor and councillor positions were up for election this year.

In Kugluktuk, officials cancelled the local election mid-day in a response to a complaint that election materials were not translated into Inuinnaqtun. The community will reschedule the poll, likely for the new year.

Elsewhere in the Kitikmeot region, voters elected two new mayors: Canute Krejunark in Kugaaruk and Pamela Gross in Cambridge Bay. Gross replaces Jeannie Ehaloak, the former mayor of Cambridge Bay, who was elected as MLA for the community Nov. 30.

Here are the other elected hamlet councillors from the region.

Cambridge Bay council:

• Jenna Kamingoak

• Aaron Pedersen

• Charles Zikalala

• Sandi Gillis

Kugaaruk council:

• Guido Tigvareak

• Ovide Alakannuark

• Teddy Apsaktaun

• Joashua Kringorn

• Jamie Ihakkaq

Gjoa Haven council:

• Christine Porter

• David Siksik

• Jennifer Ullulaq

• Uriash Puqiqnak

Taloyoak council:

• John Charles Lyall

• Kristine Lyall

• Tommy Aivout

• Peter Kiahingnaq

In the Qikiqtani region, Arctic Bay voters elected Frank May as mayor, while three council seats were acclaimed:

• Sakiasie Qaunaq

• Susanna Barnabus

• Leonie Eecheak

In Cape Dorset, Timoon Toonoo was elected mayor. Elected councillors include:

• Aningmiuq Samayualie

• Atsiaq Alasuaq

• Chris Pudlat

• Jimmy Manning

• Mary Laisa

In Clyde River, Sandy Simon Kautaq was elected mayor, along with four councillors:

• Rayge Atsiqtaq

• Limikie Palluq

• Apiusie Apak

• Suzanne Arreak

Grise Fiord has three new councillors:

• Inger-Lise Christensen

• Raymond Kaslak

• Lucy Nungaq

Hall Beach has a new mayor, Jaypeetee Audlakiak, and four newly elected councillors:

• Stacey Kadlutsiak

• Daniel Arvaluk

• Jason Ikeperiar

• Paul Nagmalik

Igloolik voters elected four councillors:

• Erasmus Ivvalu

• Matt Teed

• Lionel Evaloarjuk

• Peter Ivalu

In Kimmirut, Ningiulaa Killiktee was elected as mayor, while three council seats were acclaimed:

• Mattoo Michael

• Akulukjuk Judea

• Maliktoo Lyta

Pangnirtung voters elected Stevie Komoartok as mayor along with four councillors:

• Billy Etooangat

• Jaco Ishulutak

• David Kooneeliusie

• Markus Wilcke

Pond Inlet has five newly elected councillors:

• Eleanore Pitseolak

• Tim Soucie

• Jerold Koonark

• Abraham Kublu

• Isaac Akpaliapik

In Qikiqtarjuaq, five councillors were acclaimed:

• Jeannie Kooneeliusie

• Daisy Arnaquq

• Loasie Audlakiak

• Mary Ann Qiyutaq

• Monica Allen

Joyce Laprise in the new mayor of Resolute Bay. Voters also elected four councillors:

• Philip Chubb

• Martha Idlout

• Lori Nungaq

• Tabitha Mullin

Sanilikuaq’s new mayor is Eli Kavik. The hamlet’s five new councillors are:

• Moses Appaqaq

• Mina Eyaituk

• Emily Kattuk

• Sarah N. Meeko

• Lucy Uppik

In Kivalliq region, Arviat voters elected four councillors:

• Tommy Owlijoot

• Joe Savikataaq Jr.

• Kono Tattuinee

• William Tiktaq

In Baker Lake, Shawn Attungala was elected mayor, along with six councillors:

• Sarah Anirniq

• Thomas Anirniq

• Paula Hughson

• Kevin Iksiktaaryuk

• Frank Tootoo

• Karen Yip

Chesterfield Inlet has four new councillors:

• Solomon Autut

• Jimmy Krako

• Leonie Mimialik

• Angeline Simik

Coral Harbour voters elected Willie Nakalook as mayor, along with six councillors:

• Danny Pee

• Jordon Emiktowt

• Tono Susan Nakoolak

• Roxanne Eetuk

• Tina Eetuk

• Moses Nakoolak

In Naujaat, Solomon Malliki was re-elected as mayor. Four councillors were also acclaimed:

• Donat Milortok

• Peter Mannik

• Joseph Mapsalak

• Joseph Sivernatok

Rankin Inlet drew over a dozen candidates to fill six council seats:

• Martha Hickes

• Chad Graham

• Kelly Lindell

• Lynn Rudd

• Barbara Tartak

• Harry Towtongie

And in Whale Cove, voters elected six councillors:

• Ryan Kolit

• Gerard Maktar

• Anna Okalik

• Mike Sr. Panika

• Glenda Ulurksit

• Eva Voisey