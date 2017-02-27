Nunavut MLA wants to know if raven feces cause cancer
“Is this not a danger? I think a study should be initiated”
Nunavut MLA Pauloosie Keyootak suspects the trickster raven might be playing fatal pranks on Inuit in a most filthy way—with its own feces.
The member from Uqqummiut used a member’s statement at the Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit Feb. 22 to sound the alarm on what “many of you may not have thought about,” but what has been his “concern for a long time.”
“Ravens drop their feces on our doorsteps and our entrance-ways, right along the paths we use. We then enter buildings after stepping on their feces. Is this not contributing to the increase of illnesses [in Nunavut]?” Keyootak asked, his message televised across the territory.
“Is this not a danger? I think a study should be initiated. There are too many ravens.”
Keyootak did not provide any anecdotal or other evidence for his concern.
But the MLA, elected to the legislature in a 2015 byelection, pointed to the raven as a possible explanation for some of the most serious diseases afflicting Nunavummiut.
“The number of people who get diseases with cancer seems to be increasing. It’s impossible to tell how they get those diseases,” Keyootak said.
“I don’t think they have thought about the possible impact of ravens,” he said.
“There are just too many ravens in my community.”
Keyootak has been one of the more quiet MLAs during question period since he joined the legislature in 2015.
He won his seat in a byelection to replace former MLA Samuel Nuqingaq, who was booted out by his peers because of chronic absences from the house.
Some scientists raised concerns in the mid-2000s that avian bird flu might make its way to the Arctic.
Nunavik devised a pandemic response plan to the bird flu scare.
With another territorial election set for late this year, Keyootak may be focusing on what he thinks could become an election issue: pesky ravens.
“I will be asking questions at the appropriate time,” the MLA said in his Feb. 23 statement, but he has not raised the issue again, as of Feb. 27.
Keyootak formerly served as president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.
Is bit April 1st already?
Think tabbaco and processed food may play on this role, not ravens poop.
Raven poop causing cancer, seriously?? How about the rampant drug and alcohol abuse, outrageous smoking rates and atrocious diet full of fat and sugar. The high rates of cancer in Nunavut are not surprising at all. Please let’s not waste money on a useless study to investigate this.
Seriously - with all the ravens around, surely it’s not a conservation concern to initiate population control on them. It might be a health benefit!
I wonder why that person that was poisoning them around Iqaluit stopped
There’s just too many damn ravens. I think they’re trying to kill me.
He probably should have stayed quiet…
Smoking, poor diet, asbestos, genetics, and many other confirmed causes of cancer. It’s not like science has been doing any studies on it or anything…
Can someone have a straitjacket ready at the door when he leaves today please?
Give me a break,is this the best nunatsiaqnews has to report on,
Raven poop is causing cancer… this is what happens when a Legislative Assembly is populated with uneducated plebeians.
Embarrassing…
It’s re-election season, Keyootak is going for term #2.
Seriously, this comes across as foolish. Do you have any proof? A study? Maybe it’s cigarettes/alcohol/processed food? Just a theory.
Also: don’t step in feces (all species, not just ravens).
I call bull! Where is this coming from - this MLA provided no evidence. There should be some justification for an investigation NOT just worry.
How ‘bout we talk to elders to see what Inuit culture says about Tulugak. Sometimes we need to return to the old ways to help us today.
the term (bird brain) comes to mind reading this. wow just wow !!
@6: totally disagree. As silly as this story is, I’d want to know if my local MLA is performing poorly. If I was from his district I’d be livid. I’m sure there are 100 problems from his hamlet that deserve more attention that raven feces theories.
This clearly shows that Inuit Qaujimatuqangit is far superior to the pitiful scientific “knowledge” of the Western colonialist hegemon oppressor!
Hail Pauloosie the wise elder! Let us produce our own re-contextualized discursive epistemes and locate them at dynamic sites of foreground unaculturated subversion!
Let IQ rule throughout the Nunavut!
No to all trigger words!
I don’t know what’s worse, wasting my time reading this or wasting my time commenting on it.
I am glad someone has finally taken this issue seriously. For years we have been dealing with the issue of Raven droppings getting into food and other things that we digest and it has gone far enough. I’ve had friends who have been dropped on by a raven and within years died of Cancer. We need to get to the bottom of this.
Maybe raven poop can cause cancer or diseases to spread, but if that’s the case, the same is probably true of pigeon and seagull poop. Most cities are overrun with these birds. So this really wouldn’t explain why diseases are so prevalent in Nunavut. I’d say it would have more to do with having the highest tobacco smoking rate (and probably pot smoking rate) in Canada, being behind in reducing the consumption of pop and sugary, fatty processed foods, difficulty in accessing fresh produce, old and mouldy homes and probably the lousiest healthcare in the country and no family doctors.
So yes, raven poop probably does make you sick, but I wouldn’t say that should be a priority at this point in time.
I wonder if these are all symptoms of democractic societies? I mean, equally ridiculous is all the “Marijuana is a good medicine for you - it cures cancer! Legalize now!” hocus pocus…
Seen it with my own eyes - alcohol and marijuana and tobacco are bad for you!
Down South its a been proven that birds poop is
causing acid rain and bringing climate change to
our world. What are you gonna do about it.
Prime Minister Truedo will do something about this…the first politician with some cents in a while!
@14 i really hope you are not being serious ? you do realize there are ravens everywhere not just in the north lol my mind is now blown !!