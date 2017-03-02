NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut MLA questions premier’s commitment to house motions

Premier repeats that internal hospital board is first step toward independent body

March 02, 2017 - 10:00 am

Following her public critique over the creation of a Government of Nunavut-run advisory board for the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit, Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak is now questioning Nunavut’s premier over his government’s ability to uphold house motions.

That’s because before Health Minister George Hickes’ acknowledgment of the internal board’s creation Feb. 21, Angnakak had successfully passed a motion in 2014 calling for a review exploring the benefits of an independent board of management for Nunavut’s largest health facility.

That means a board that is arm’s length from government, not an arm of government.

“Can the premier confirm what direction he has given to his cabinet minister regarding the importance of respecting motions that are formally approved by the legislative assembly,” Angnakak asked Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna during question period in Nunavut’s legislature, Feb. 28.

Taptuna responded that the internal advisory board is “a first step forward,” and encouraged Angnakak to speak with the minister concerning the details of the motion’s subsequent investigation and review.

Coincidently, Hickes—then a regular MLA—was the seconder to the Angnakak’s original 2014 motion.

Calls for an independent management board at QGH follows similar recommendations made by Nunavut’s privacy commissioner during an audit of the hospital tabled in the legislature last year.

The GN also ignored calls for a hospital board of management in a 2011-commissioned report by Ken Lovely of the Millenium Partners consulting firm.

Proponents of a management board argue the independent body will improve resource management at the facility, as board members would have ground-level access to authorize staff and equipment needs.

“A board of governors for the hospital would entail divesting the financials, the staff, corporate files, and everything into the board of governors,” Taptuna explained.

“We don’t have the capacity to do that, but the first step is an advisory board.”

Angnakak called out the premier for evading her direct question—whether the government respects the will of the house.

“The will of the house has not been respected, in my opinion,” she said.

“Again, we all like to fly a big jet plane, but at this point you can’t go from flying an ultra-light to flying a big jet and so we’ve got to take it step by step,” Taptuna responded.