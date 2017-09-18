Nunavut MLA criticizes conditions at Iqaluit medical boarding home
“One of my constituents had to move from the Tammaativvik Boarding Home to a hotel because of the conditions"
Conditions at Iqaluit’s Tammaativvik patient boarding home are generating complaints from his constituents, South Baffin MLA David Joanasie said Sept. 14 in the Nunavut legislature.
The boarding home now accommodates Nunavummiut from Baffin communities who need a place to stay while they are in Iqaluit for health care.
The home’s current building was built about seven years ago.
“One of my constituents had to move from the Tammaativvik Boarding Home to a hotel because of the conditions,” Joanasie said in a question to Health Minister George Hickes.
“Can the minister clarify what steps are taken to ensure that medical clients are accommodated in a healthy and comfortable manner while they are here in Iqaluit?”
Joanasie cited concerns such as carpeting in rooms that cause respiratory troubles and poor food choices. He said he was also told that the Larga Baffin boarding home in Ottawa offers better services than Iqaluit’s boarding home.
“Larga’s vehicles are new and upgraded when necessary, the food choices at the Larga home are more varied and offer healthier options, and the issue of carpeting causing problems… does not arise,” Joanasie said.
Hickes said the conditions at the boarding home are “an unfortunate reality.”
“It’s hard to quantify the challenge that the boarding home here in Iqaluit has,” Hickes said.
“On average, they are 30 percent over capacity all the time. We do our very best to co-ordinate our clinics and any specialist services so that we’re not stretching that resource even thinner.”
The boarding home is run under a contract between the Government of Nunavut and the Pairijait Tigumiaqtukkut Society, which also oversees Iqaluit’s elders centre.
The society has been financially constrained for some time and officials said, at an annual general meeting in 2016, that they were sometimes required to offer services outside the boarding home’s contract for which staff are not properly trained.
“There have been discussions with the contractor on looking at options,” Hickes said, adding that carpets have been removed in some of the rooms to make hard flooring units available for clients with respiratory problems.
He called the service provided by contractors at Baffin Larga in Ottawa “a nice benchmark,” but noted that the out-of-territory boarding home was actually exceeding its contract requirements and “supplying fantastic services to our patients and residents that go through the Ottawa health care system.”
In other words, it might not be fair to compare the two.
As for monitoring services standards, Hickes said the department is working with Health Canada on a new monitoring plan for all boarding homes contracted by the GN.
Details on how that plan will be “rolled out” are still to be finalized, but should be completed as early as next month, said Hickes, adding that the report would be based only on the minimum standards required by the GN’s contract.
“I encourage all of our contractors to not just meet the minimum standards, but continuously look to improve upon the services that they’re providing for residents and patients,” Hickes said.
(11) Comments:
The day that I see a contractor in Iqaluit voluntarily exceed the minimum required standards of their contract is the day that pigs fly and bananas grow in Iqaluit!
#1 of course not. And even with the new airport construction we see that they are only here for money. They treat the north as a cash cow. While the residents who are homeless freeze or burn to death…
#2, Who said the contractors were not local? You may be shocked to know that not every problem in the North is caused by “Southerners”.
He is complaining about carpets and a poor food menu?? Seriously? I’m sure there may be other issues, so how about you focus on something a bit more serious? You sound like you’re whining about nothing when I read this article….
#1, maybe the contractors do not always do a good job, but they build what they are told. The building they were told to build isn’t big enough. They were told that a building was needed that would hold x amount of patients. Why they didn’t anticipate the need for a bigger building is beyond me. It’s no secret that the population of Nunavut is growing. The 30% over capacity nonsense is on the government for not planning for the future. It’s shocking that anyone is shocked about it.
I’ve also heard the boarding home has patients/escorts sleeping in the meeting rooms, the common room and anywhere they can put people as the rooms are full. Now with 1 less hotel in Iqaluit, the GN and PTS need to strategize how they will accommodate our vast growing territory. In my opinion, they should have kept both the old and new boarding home buildings for the patients/escorts.
we need this we need that well more we ask for the more we get and it cost to get that want.i believe we need to bring back mid/wife back and in community’s we need to teach our local young and old how to make birth within homes,it can save a lot of money and resourses that we need. also in the first place if we had gotten poicy and procedures in place tomorrows a better day,we need to puthings in stone not dry wall.
Does anyone else notice how many pregnant women are outside of that building smoking during the day ??
The boarding home does need a fixer upper indeed! its also disgusting to see how dirty the carpets and run down they are. for a seven year old building sure looks older than that. Also, the patients should be taken into consideration, it must be stressful enough for them to travel outside of their comfort zone for medical and an added problem is their room and board. Did you know that they have to share a room with a stranger at times, even couples that are down to have their baby share a room with a stranger, no divider or privacy whatsoever! Isn’t that breaking the privacy law? Not to mention the food they serve these people, I wouldn’t even feed it to my dog!
Those who are in power to change what is built in Nunavut are not concerned about priority needs for the people. Send Inuit to southern cities and save money to build more alcohol stores, breweries, restaurant pubs, 40 million dollar pools and entertain under the borealis. Iqaluit the city built as a home away from home.
I think the Minister of Health should go see how the condition is at the Boarding home himself & stay there and see the what goes on in there. The rooms are in poor condition, the carpet is dirty, you are sleeping in a poor condition bed with plastic pillow, some windows cant open, the food there is not healthy too, especially for pregnant women, elders, in fact for all the patients/escorts. Let him experience all this and see what we go through as a patient/escort!!! The staff who are in the office needs more training also. They should be more polite, especially answering the phone, you can hear them shouting for your name. I once stayed at there, one of the staff who was almost ending his evening shift, was having some few tokes with the patients and just laugh about it. People who also hang out there are eating and sneaking in to the rooms and they are not being watched. I can go on and on about this but I hope something can be done about this. Nakurmiik South Baffin MLA.